Minister Patrick O’Donovan says life has changed ‘dramatically’ since falling ill in Brussels

Minister Patrick O’Donovan said he hopes to be an example that people with conditions like epilepsy can carry out roles in public life. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Media Minister Patrick O’Donovan has said his day-to-day life has changed “dramatically” after he was hospitalised in Brussels in July.

O’Donovan was attending an event for Ireland’s EU presidency when he fell ill in the Belgian capital.

The Limerick TD has previously spoken about his epilepsy diagnosis.

He collapsed after suffering from an episode while speaking in the Dáil in 2023.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, O’Donovan said: “I have an underlying condition, I have epilepsy, so I had an episode bigger than usual ... not the kind of thing I want to have repeated to be quite honest about it. “

He praised the hospital staff in Brussels along with the staff in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

“But look, I want to say that I got fantastic care in the hospital I was taken to in Brussels and as soon as it was safe for me to be moved back to Ireland, I was moved.

“My own team in Beaumont were part of the decision-making process around that, and I haven’t come back to work without them knowing it.

“I haven’t come back to work without the realisation that I have to change a few things. I’m in the process of doing that.”

He thanked Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris for “the support they gave me as leaders of the Government and their understanding of the condition that I have”.

O’Donovan said: “I suppose the manner in which I go about my day-to-day life has changed dramatically and there are more changes to come.

“My life will be the better for it, and I certainly think my output will be the better for it as well.”

O’Donovan also said he hopes to be an example that people with conditions like epilepsy can carry out roles in public life and should not have to leave jobs they love.

“For people with an underlying neurological condition or a disability it is important to show in public life that you can have it and not have to give up your position ... and not have a disability or a condition and have to leave behind a job that you feel like you’re making a big difference in and have more to offer to.

“I want to continue in my role, there are a number of things that I think are really important in the brief I have as culture, communication and sport minister.”