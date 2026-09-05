Tenant ordered out of home after incident involving woman ‘dangling’ from balcony

A tenant has been ordered to vacate a property following a “serious incident” involving a woman who had been “dangling” from his apartment balcony in Dublin.

Tenant Myles Bryan was given 21 days to vacate the apartment at River Gardens, Glasnevin Hill, Dublin 9, after a Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) tribunal heard of various complaints of antisocial behaviour, including that he was “breeding puppies” at the property.

John Copeland, an employee for the owner management company and witness for the landlord, Focus Housing Association, told the tribunal that gardaí responded to a “serious incident” in September 2024.

Copeland said a woman was “dangling off the balcony” of Bryan’s apartment, claiming there had been a “violent argument with blood in various areas”.

The tribunal heard the woman was “trying to escape” from an upper floor window “only to be pulled back by a male occupant”, according to a tribunal report published this week.

Bryan said he had guests at his home that night who had been drinking. He said both he and a woman had been assaulted and his then girlfriend “tried to jump over the balcony”.

He said he tried to prevent this and his neighbours reported the incident. Bryan said he was arrested and brought to Ballymun Garda station and subsequently to the hospital.

Focus Housing Association issued a warning notice, giving Bryan 90 days to remedy antisocial behaviour. It ultimately served an eviction notice in November 2024 due to “ongoing” antisocial behaviour, giving him until December 12th to vacate.

The complaints on the notice related to an incident involving the “use of a weapon”.

Copeland told the tribunal a local shop had been “robbed at knife point” in October 2024. He said Bryan had been witnessed returning to the property afterwards, but was not seen again for several months.

Bryan told the tribunal he had left the apartment for a period “sometime after the robbery” and that he returned in July or August 2025.

During a hearing in April, Bryan accepted he had been involved in the robbery, saying he was “not in the right frame of mind” at the time. He told the tribunal he had a “difficult upbringing and background”.

Previous warnings had been made, including in 2023 when Copeland said he discovered Bryan had been “breeding puppies” in the apartment. He told the tribunal there was visible dog faeces alongside urine “seeping” through the floor to the apartment below.

Copeland believed the puppies were “dangerous” breeds, saying the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) removed them.

He also described “a lot of partying” at Bryan’s apartment, resulting in noise complaints, alleging there had been a “general pattern of behaviour with the loud music, dog breeding and violence”.

Kevin White, Dublin housing manager at Focus Housing Association, said a colleague wrote to Bryan in August 2025 telling him he was overholding and that he continued to have a dog of a “restricted breed”.

Bryan told the tribunal he moved out of the apartment when the notice of termination was served but had retained the keys, which he said he did not wish to return.

He said he continued to pay rent and wished to return to the apartment, saying he had been “couch surfing” since.

The tribunal said it was satisfied that Bryan’s behaviour constituted antisocial behaviour and deemed the notice of termination to be valid.

Given he had been on notice of termination since November 2024, it gave him 21 days to give up vacant possession of the apartment.