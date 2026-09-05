A faithful visit: Minister impresses EU enlargement chief with lunch in Traitors’ Castle

The traitors' flag flying outside Slane Castle, where The Traitors Ireland was filmed. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

Season two of The Traitors Ireland is in full swing and every alliance we see being formed at Slane Castle these days seems to involve some scheming and suspicion.

However, there appears to have been little of the latter when Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne welcomed European commissioner for enlargement Marta Kos to his Meath East constituency earlier this summer in advance of Ireland assuming the Council of the European Union presidency.

The Slovenian was bowled over by her visit to the Boyne Valley, writing afterwards, most faithfully, to the Fianna Fáil TD to thank him for the chance to see “such a remarkable part of Ireland”.

“Our working lunch at Slane Castle was particularly memorable, offering a wonderful insight into Ireland’s history and traditions,” Kos said.

“Equally inspiring was the visit to Newgrange. Standing within this extraordinary monument and reflecting on the special light that illuminates its chamber was a powerful reminder of how vision, perseverance, and a sense of shared purpose can transcend generations.”

EU commissioner for enlargement Marta Kos told Thomas Byrne she found their visit to Newgrange 'inspiring'. Photograph: Armend Nimani/AFP via Getty Images

Enlargement is a focus of Ireland’s six-month EU presidency, with the State, and no doubt Kos, seeing the accession of new member states for the first time since 2013 as “a key tool in ensuring Europe’s security and prosperity”.

Kos said Newgrange struck her as “a fitting symbol for the enlargement process; a guiding light that points the way forward”.

There will be no way forward for Iceland however, with that country’s electorate last weekend voting to grant itself immunity from debating the merits of EU membership for a few years at least. Montenegro is regarded as being at the front of the queue to join, with Ukraine and Moldova, both keen to banish Moscow’s influence, and Albania also seeking a spot at the round table in Brussels.

When a diplomatic practice becomes an ‘outrageous insult’

The Irish Embassy in London’s social media team will have been surprised by the reaction a routine post on X regarding its new Ambassador received this week.

“Ambassador Sonja Hyland today presented copies of her credentials to Mr Scott Furssedonn-Wood LVO, Director of Protocol and Vice-Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, marking the beginning of her posting as Ireland’s Ambassador to Great Britain,” it stated.

Irish Ambassador to Great Britain Sonja Hyland with Scott Furssedonn-Wood, director of protocol and vice-marshal of the UK Diplomatic Corps. Photograph: Embassy of Ireland/X

But given social media is social media, there was a backlash.

“The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” the Ulster Unionist leader Jon Burrows responded.

“This is a deliberate and outrageous insult to Northern Ireland citizens,” said former Labour MP-turned-Brexiteer Kate Hoey.

“Off the charts pettiness,” wrote Yuan Yi Zhu, who despite being an assistant professor of international relations, appeared unaware of a political convention between the two countries dating back to 1950.

Kate Hoey: 'This is a deliberate and outrageous insult to Northern Ireland.' Photograph: Andrew Cowie/EPA

In a recent parliamentary reply to Independent TD Carol Nolan, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee explained the nuance: “Our Ambassador in London is accredited to the United Kingdom, although the title ‘Ambassador of Ireland to Great Britain’ reflects a long-standing historical practice dating from the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the UK.”

She added: “Although both countries officially recognised each other’s names and territories in the Good Friday Agreement, and the Ambassador’s accreditation is to the United Kingdom as a whole, the title has remained the same as a matter of diplomatic practice.”

Ability to ‘quickly gain respect’ a key skill for €208,000 Garda job

Candidates seeking the position of Deputy Garda Commissioner, and the €208,291 salary that comes with it, will have to have their pitches polished soon, with the deadline for applications falling this week.

Shawna Coxon was thanked for her “distinguished service” in July when she informed Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan of her intention to leave the role and force in November after a 30-year policing career in Canada and Ireland.

The advert for the position on publicjobs.ie seeks a person capable of inspiring employees “to high standards of professionalism and performance” and driving “change” in an organisation with a combined 18,000 members, civilian staff and reservists and a budget of more than €2.7 billion this year.

Deputy Garda Commissioner Shawna Coxon is leaving the force in November after a 30-year policing career in Canada and Ireland. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

“This is a key role, one which is both rewarding and challenging, for which we are seeking highly qualified and experienced candidates with the ability to think strategically; to quickly gain respect and confidence within the organisation.”

The position is one of the most senior in the force, with the commissioner, two deputies and a chief corporate officer forming An Garda Síochána’s executive. The advert specifies that the successful candidate “will be a senior and experienced police officer, currently serving in a senior policing leadership role with a minimum of two years’ service at Assistant Commissioner grade or equivalent”, meaning civilians need not apply.

[ Garda overpaid officers and civilian staff €4.25m over past three yearsOpens in new window ]

Paul Cleary, previously one of the eight assistant Garda commissioners, was in May appointed to the other deputy role, succeeding Justin Kelly after his elevation to the force’s top job.

A Garda source said they would be “surprised” if an “in-house” candidate did not emerge out of the process this time.

Electric Picnic DJ and new book about CJ find common thread

What do DJ Armand van Helden and the launch of a book on Charles J Haughey’s approach to economics have in common? Both drew large enough numbers in the space of a week to leave attendees sweaty and uncomfortable.

Electric Picnic organisers cancelled van Helden’s Friday night set, saying they were “not willing” to risk injury or life given the large crowd that gathered at the Smirnoff Stage. It was a case of an artist appearing on a stage “he was too big for”, they said.

Charles Haughey in 1990 during his time as taoiseach. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh/The Irish Times

Writer Philip O’Connor could have argued similarly on Tuesday at the launch of his book: A Very Political Project: Charles Haughey, Social Partnership, and Ireland’s 1990s Economic Transformation, published by Howth Free Press. Those assembled in the Marble Bar, upstairs in Doheny & Nesbitt on Baggot Street in Dublin city centre, stood cheek by jowl or listened on from outside as Dermot McCarthy, former secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, did the honours.

A key figure in the social partnership model pioneered by Haughey, McCarthy said he only met the former taoiseach once in an official capacity, after being tasked with distributing toothbrushes to every child in the State during his Department of Health days.

[ When Charles Haughey refused to meet the ‘Nine Frozen Arses’ protestersOpens in new window ]

Their second meeting was “not in an official capacity”. McCarthy was part of a group that produced the first social policy statement for the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. He said it was decided, “perhaps rashly”, that this should be presented to Haughey.

“And as he thumbed through the rather insubstantial document, he observed that when he heard the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul talking about policy, it sent shivers down his spine,” he told the crowd to laughter.