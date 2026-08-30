Europe

Iceland rejects vote for European Union accession talks

Voters went to polls on the issue on Saturday

Icelandic prime minister Kristrun Frostadottir casts her vote in Reykjavik during the referendum on opening talks to join the European Union. Photograph: Getty
Icelandic prime minister Kristrun Frostadottir casts her vote in Reykjavik during the referendum on opening talks to join the European Union. Photograph: Getty
Sun Aug 30 2026 - 09:491 MIN READ

Iceland ‌has rejected its government’s ​proposal to hold accession ​talks with ⁠the European Union, ‌public ‌broadcaster ​RUV ⁠reported on ​Sunday ​with ‌only a small number ​of votes ⁠left ⁠to ​count.

Icelanders were voting on Saturday on whether to reopen membership talks, with islanders ‌split down the middle after months of debate focused on the cost of living, security and control over fishing waters.

On Saturday, the race had been considered too close to call. A Gallup poll suggested on Friday a narrow ​majority opposed reopening negotiations, tipping the scale slightly from earlier surveys that had pointed to a narrow lead for supporters of talks.

Yes campaigners backing talks said joining the bloc could ease high interest rates and offer more security in a world unsettled by the war in Ukraine and US president Donald Trump’s threats over another Arctic island, Greenland.

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Campaigners for a No vote argued EU membership would threaten the island’s sovereignty and fishing waters. – Reuters

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