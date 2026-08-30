Russia preparing massive strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, defence ministry says

Russian forces have begun preparations to launch massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy facilities in response to attacks on Russia’s civilian infrastructure and energy sector, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.
It added that Russian forces had continued overnight to carry out co-ordinated strikes against Ukraine’s defence industry facilities.
The death toll from a Russian strike on an ammunition depot in Ukraine’s Kyiv region has risen to 38 and the search continues for four people who are still missing, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
The deadliest Russian strike in the Kyiv area this year took place late on Friday as Moscow launched an intense campaign of attacks on the Ukrainian capital, which has continued over the weekend.
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Friday’s blast hit a military facility that held artillery shells, mines, drones and other ammunition.
Zelenskiy said on Telegram that first responders had managed to extinguish most of the fires. However, the scale of contamination in the area was significant, and this work would continue for as long as necessary.
The president released video footage showing firefighting teams battling blazes and removing debris from destroyed buildings.
In its intensified attacks on the country, Russia over the last week launched nearly 2,000 strike drones, more than 1,600 aerial bombs, and 31 missiles, including North Korean ballistic missiles, Zelenskiy said.
“We are seeking just responses to every Russian strike and crime. They will certainly come,” he said.
Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region and a military air base in Krasnodar region overnight, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday. A fire that broke out in an industrial area of the town of Kirishi as result of a drone attack has been put out, governor Alexander Drozdenko.
“The consequences of the fire are currently being assessed,” he said on Telegram on Sunday.
Drozdenko added that several residential buildings had been damaged as a result of the attack and that 62 drones had been downed. – Reuters