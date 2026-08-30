A street in Myla, near Kyiv, Ukraine, after a Russian drone strike on Saturday on storage facilities. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/EPA

Russian forces ‌have begun preparations to ​launch massive strikes against ​Ukraine’s energy facilities ⁠in response to ‌attacks ‌on ​Russia’s civilian infrastructure ⁠and ​energy sector, ​the ‌Russian defence ministry said ​on Sunday.

It ⁠added ⁠that ​Russian forces had continued overnight to carry ‌out co-ordinated ⁠strikes against Ukraine’s defence ‌industry facilities.

The death toll ‌from a Russian strike on an ammunition depot in Ukraine’s ‌Kyiv region has risen to 38 and the search continues for ​four people who are still missing, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

The deadliest Russian strike in the ​Kyiv area this year took place late on Friday as ⁠Moscow launched an intense campaign of attacks on ‌the ‌Ukrainian ​capital, which has continued over the weekend.

Friday’s blast hit a military facility ⁠that held ​artillery shells, mines, drones and ​other ammunition.

Zelenskiy said on Telegram that first ‌responders had managed to extinguish most ​of the fires. However, the scale of contamination ⁠in the area ⁠was ​significant, and this work would continue for as long as necessary.

The president released video footage showing firefighting teams battling blazes and removing debris from destroyed buildings.

In its intensified attacks on the country, Russia over ‌the last week launched ⁠nearly 2,000 strike drones, more than 1,600 aerial bombs, and 31 missiles, including ‌North Korean ballistic missiles, Zelenskiy said.

“We are seeking just responses ​to every Russian strike and crime. ​They will certainly come,” he said.

Ukraine ​struck an ​oil refinery in ⁠Russia’s ‌Leningrad ‌region ​and ⁠a ​military ​air ‌base in Krasnodar ​region ⁠overnight, ⁠the ​Ukrainian military ‌said on Sunday. A fire that ‌broke out in an industrial area ​of the town of Kirishi as ​result of a ⁠drone attack ​has been put out, ⁠governor Alexander ​Drozdenko.

“The ‌consequences of the ​fire are currently ⁠being ⁠assessed,” he said ​on Telegram on Sunday.

Drozdenko added that several residential buildings had been damaged as ‌a result ⁠of the attack and that ‌62 drones had ​been downed. – Reuters