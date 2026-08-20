DAA asks Minister to formally increase Dublin Airport passenger cap to 40m

Dublin Airport has asked Minster for Transport Darragh O'Brien to increase its passenger limit. Photograph: Dominic McGrath/PA

State company DAA has asked Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien to formally increase Dublin Airport’s annual passenger limit from 32 million to 40 million.

The Oireachtas recently passed a law allowing the Minister to raise or axe the controversial passenger cap, which has sparked litigation and warnings that it breaches air travel treaties.

Airport operator DAA asked O’Brien to increase the annual limit to 40 million in a formal submission needed before the Minister can order a change to the existing planning condition, imposed in 2007.

DAA warned that “the need for ministerial action is urgent” as passenger numbers at the country’s biggest airport already exceed the 32-million limit and continue increasing.

Legal action by Aer Lingus, Ryanair and a group of North American carriers resulted in the High Court stalling the cap’s implementation in late 2024, allowing the airport to continue growing.

However, a European Court of Justice ruling on several questions raised by the airlines, expected soon, could force Irish regulators to enforce the cap by limiting take-off and landing slots.

DAA also cautions that the cap’s continued existence could prompt airlines to move traffic to other European airports competing for business with the Irish gateway.

“This may have consequences for both connectivity and the broader economic benefits associated with air transport,” its submission says.

The airport operator points out that the proposed increase in the cap would not affect any conservation sites, water body or transport.

As the increase in passenger numbers does not involve new building, it does not need an Environmental Impact Assessment.

However, DAA has provided information needed for an assessment as the legislation, the Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Act 2026, allows the Minister to direct the company to do so.

Any environmental assessment must be made available to the public.

The Act allows the altering or revoking of the passenger cap to take up to 28 weeks, but the Department of Transport has already said that O’Brien intends to complete it in far less time. The law came into force a month ago.

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The passenger cap applies to the airport’s two terminals.

When planners imposed it in 2007, they did not intend to limit the airport’s growth, but believed that a third terminal would be needed to allow this.

Subsequent changes including digital check-in and other efficiencies allow Dublin’s existing facilities to cope with more passengers.