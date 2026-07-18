Firefighters battle large blazes in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains

Another large gorse fire has broken out in the Dublin Mountains.

The area around Ticknock, south Co Dublin, was on Friday evening enveloped in thick smoke with small fires continuing to ignite.

Crews from Greystones, Blessington and Bray Fire Stations were fighting the fire west of Glencree, supported by crews from Dublin Fire Brigade and staff from the National Parks and Coillte.

Two helicopters attempted to douse the fires, which were spreading, and a large pall of black smoke hung over the area.

Separately, a gorse fire broke out on Glassamucky Mountain to the west of Ticknock. Military Road is currently closed to all traffic.

Smoke is seen rising from a large forest fire near Ticknock in the Dublin Mountains

A helicopter was on the scene on Friday evening.

Coillte staff and contractors assisted the fire service, and a second fire crew from Bray attended the scene.

That fire was brought under control before it could cause more extensive damage, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze has not been established.

There have been several fires in recent days in the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains.

A helicopter drops water on fires that have broken out in the Dublin Mountains

Last Monday, crews from Greystones and Bray spent 10 hours fighting a large fire on Coillte property in the townland of Deerpark in Powerscourt.

Coillte staff supported the operation with a water tanker and machinery to help contain the blaze.

Officials have repeatedly warned that low humidity levels and easterly winds can significantly increase the risk of wildfires spreading rapidly once ignited.