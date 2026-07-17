Paramedics vote to accept pay proposals as dispute with HSE ends

The staff had argued that substantial increases were merited due to the substantial evolution of their roles. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Paramedics in the National Ambulance Service have voted overwhelmingly to accept a proposed deal to end their dispute with the HSE over pay and grading.

Members of the unions involved, Siptu and Unite, voted almost unanimously to accept the package, which provides for pay increases of up to 23 per cent in some instances, in a ballot conducted in recent weeks.

Those largest percentage increases would go to paramedics with at least 10 years’ service, who would see their basic pay jump from €47,908 to €59,157.

The scale of wider increases varies considerably, starting at 5 per cent for entry-level specialist paramedics. However, a majority of the almost 2,000 staff who took industrial action, including a one-day strike in May, stand to receive significant increases to their basic pay.

The staff had argued that substantial increases were merited due to the substantial evolution of their roles, which now require far higher academic qualifications than had historically been the case.

Siptu ambulance sector organiser John McCamley said he welcomed the outcome of the union’s ballot, which produced a 98 per cent “yes” vote.

Two previous sets of proposals intended to resolve the dispute had been recommended by the two unions only to be rejected by their members.

“The result indicates that the Labour Court recommendation definitely addressed the issues at the heart of this dispute,” he said on Friday.

“These proposals will see our members receive the recognition and respect that they deserve by bringing them in line with other health professionals.”

Unite’s Eoin Drummey said the deal “finally recognises the upskilling, changes and workload undertaken by ambulance workers over the last 15 to 20 years”.

“It is a vindication of our members’ determination to seek pay justice and respect,” he said.

The dispute related to the implementation of a 2020 report on pay and other issues at the ambulance service.

Paramedics, advanced paramedics and emergency medical technicians wanted increased pay in recognition of what they said are substantially changed work practices and increased responsibilities related to the modernisation of the service over two decades.