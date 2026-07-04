Motorcyclist (50s) dies after crash in Co Kildare

The male motorcyclist was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A motorcyclist in his 50s has died after a crash in Co Kildare.

The single-vehicle incident took place at about 10.45am on Saturday at Killick, Kilcock.

The male motorcyclist was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a postmortem will take place. The coroner has been notified.

The road was closed for an examination by Garda technical staff and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Road users with camera footage, including dashcam, from Killick, Kilcock, around the time of the collision are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.