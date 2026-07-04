New trail highlights Irish roots of nearly half of US presidents

US president John F Kennedy during his visit to New Ross, Co Wexford, in 1963. Photograph: PA Wire

On July 4th, US independence day, John F Kennedy will be honoured in his family’s ancestral town of Bruff, Co Limerick, as a new initiative is launched to celebrate the links between Irish communities and US presidents of Irish descent.

Speaking in advance of the event, Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan told The Irish Times that each of the presidents with Irish ancestry will be commemorated over the next 12 months.

Kennedy is one of 23 presidents whose roots trace back to the island of Ireland, accounting for almost half of all US presidents.

He was the first US president to visit Ireland, travelling to counties Dublin, Wexford, Cork, Galway and Limerick from June 26th-29th in 1963, a mere five months before his assassination in November that year.

While addressing the Dáil, Kennedy said: “Ireland pursues an independent course in foreign policy, but it is not neutral between liberty and tyranny and it never will be.”

He was the first Roman Catholic US president and the second youngest to hold office.

The American Presidents’ Trail will be a series of commemorative trees and interpretive panels highlighting the ancestral and historical connections between Ireland and those US presidents with Irish heritage.

This initiative was launched as part of America250, Ireland’s commemorative programme marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US declaration of independence.

O’Donovan described the independence of the United States as a “catalyst” for Irish independence. “If you look at the proclamation that was read out in 1916, I mean, the inspiration for striking for our own independence came from those that struck for American independence in 1776.”

He said it was important to recognise “all of the people who have achieved such greatness in United States politics,” but also those Irish people “who helped build the United States” through the railways, construction, nursing, teaching, the police and fire departments.

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He said the heritage of some of the US presidents are “spread out over Ireland,” such as Andrew Jackson, the seventh president, whose parents came from Co Antrim; the 15th president James Buchanan, whose parents came from counties Donegal and Tyrone; and Richard Nixon, the 37th president whose ancestors came from Co Kildare.

He is looking forward in particular to the commemoration of Ronald Reagan “because I certainly don’t believe that we would have the peace settlement in Northern Ireland, were it not for Ronald Reagan’s presidency,” he said.

He believes the relationship between Ireland and the US has been getting stronger “over the years”.

“There are as many American people working for Irish companies in the United States as there are American companies in Ireland and you know, it’s a very valuable relationship.

“It’s not the one-way street that it was in the 1970s and 1980s, we’re big investors in the United States now.”

US president Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy Reagan in a pub in Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary, during their visit in 1984. Photograph: Pat Langan

Former US president Joe Biden paid the most recent visit to Ireland in April 2023, visiting Dublin, Dundalk, Carlingford and Mayo.

Epic, the Irish emigration museum, found that Biden’s great-great grandparents came from counties Mayo and Louth.

Eight presidents have visited Ireland, including Bill Clinton, who came on three separate occasions in 1995, 1998 and 2000.

When Barack Obama came in 2011, he visited Dublin and his ancestral home in Moneygall, Co Offaly.

Three years later, a new rest stop along the M7 between Dublin and Limerick opened and was named the Barack Obama Plaza due to its location near Moneygall.

Barack Obama visiting Moneygall, Co Offaly, in 2011. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The current US president, Donald Trump, visited during his first term in 2019 and stayed a night at his Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare.

It is anticipated that Trump is set to return to Ireland.

In a pre-recorded video message, played to a crowd attending a July 4th celebration event hosted by US ambassador Edward Walsh at his residence in the Phoenix Park, Trump said he thinks he will come to Ireland for the Irish Open in September.

“We have the Irish Open going to be there and we’re going to have a tremendous celebration. I think I’m going to come over and I think I’m going to see it and we’re gonna watch Rory and all the great players,” he said.

Trump also sent his “warmest greetings” to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who was also in attendance.

The US president described him as “a fantastic guy”. “I’ve gotten to know him pretty well and all of our Irish friends.”

O’Donovan, along with the North’s Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons, also announced the release of a new publication titled, The Presidents’ Paths: Life Stories of Irish America over 300 Years.

The volume, written by Angela Byrne, profiles each of the United States presidents with ancestral roots on the island of Ireland.