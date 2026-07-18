Insider tips for perfect days out in neighbourhoods around Dublin, Limerick, Galway and beyond

Dandering and dawdling through your own neighbourhood can be the loveliest way to spend a day, particularly if you know the best places to go. We asked some well-known names about their favourite haunts.

Co Limerick

Louise Cantillon

Today FM presenter and co-host of the How to Gael podcast

Today FM presenter Louise Cantillon

What do you love about Limerick?

Limerick is right on the river Shannon – it’s actually the widest and shallowest crossing point of the river. We’ve started to utilise it more, it’s always lovely to get down there and sit by the water. I love hanging out at The Locke Bar where there are rows of tables right on the river. I also love the great sense of pride Limerick has. I remember when Munster won the Heineken Cup in 2006 and the whole of O’Connell Street was taken over – the final was live-streamed on a big screen. This was before the glory days of Limerick hurling, but there has always been such pride felt through sport. We’re a great sporting city – the rowers are always amazing, and we’ve had lots of fantastic athletes too.

Describe a perfect day out around Adare.

Stroll into lovely Adare village for coffee – my new spot is Adare Grocer, a lovely little artisan grocery shop and cafe on the main street – and then across the road to Café Logr – it’s the destination for breakfast in Adare and I’d recommend it to anyone. Then go for a walk in Curragh Chase Forest Park. I grew up just outside the forest in a little village called Kilcoran and I’ve always thought the park was a beautiful place, full of nature with a lovely walk. After that, head into the city to the Milk Market – it’s a must-visit – and on to the medieval quarter by King John’s Castle. Stop for a pint and a toasted sandwich in Treaty City Brewery, and then walk the three bridges. Afterwards head to JJ Bowles. It’s a beautiful little pub on the Shannon, with one of the best beer gardens in the country, because you’re sitting almost right on the river, looking over to the castle.

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As someone who loves music, is there a lively scene in Limerick?

Oh my goodness, we have such an amazing creative scene. Dolans is such an institution, but we’ve also got small, really cool places where more underground and alternative musicians play. Record Room is in the basement of The Commercial bar. Lots of incredible up-and-coming artists have played in that small room and then gone on to do great things. There’s Pharmacia too, but I’m not cool enough to go there! I’m too basic, but I aspire to be a Pharmacia girl. If I was an art student, they might let me in, but not with my fresh blow-dry, manicure and spray tan!

Where do you enjoy celebrating special occasions?

It would have to be Adare Manor, because I got married there. It’s a very special place, I’m booking in again to celebrate our anniversary. They’ve opened a new sushi bar near The Carriage House for informal dining and I’ve heard it’s unreal. But everything Adare Manor does is next level.

For retail therapy, where would you recommend?

Adare village is amazing for little boutiques, but fashion designer Aoife McNamara is doing incredible things in her little cottage. As is Annmarie Nagel of Marlene & Co. She stocks sustainable Scandinavian-style brands for women as well as fabulous accessories – I have to avoid going there too often!

Co Galway

Aoibheann McNamara

Owner of Ard Bia restaurant and The Tweed Project

Aoibheann McNamara at Ard Bia at Nimmos, at the Spanish Arch, Galway. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

What makes Galway city special?

I think the key is Galway’s geographical location. It’s close to Connemara. It’s north of the Burren. It’s close to Shannon. And you’ve got three islands to your left. That is unprecedented. And then you’ve got six beaches leading straight out from town, which is just phenomenal. But we’re still very much a small community within the centre, really connected – and we’re all about the craic.

Describe your ideal day out in Galway.

Start off with a coffee from Coffeewerk + Press. It’s a curated space with all kinds of bespoke elements, and I love to sit on the second floor with my coffee and a newspaper. Then head to the Galway Market; it’s where we get all of our produce for Ard Bia, and it just feels so beautiful and connected. There’s an amazing guy called Brendan from The Pine Rack who comes from Balintubber in Co Mayo to the market, and I’m obsessed with everything he does. He can make anything. I usually pop into Ernie’s Fruit & Veg for a few other bits.

I’d have a proper breakfast at Ard Bia, then walk to Blackrock, have a swim and sit in the sun. Swing back and visit Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop. Vinnie, who runs it, is amazing, and you can come across such magical books there. Then visit Sheridan’s for some cheese and wine – it has an incredible buzz and a lovely group of people hanging out there – then have dinner at Universal on William Street West. It’s super simple, produce-driven, with beautiful natural wines, and it’s my favourite place to eat. If you have any energy left, go to either Bierhouse for some cool tunes or to The Crane Bar for some trad and sean-nós singing.

Any other highlights you recommend for visitors to Galway?

There’s a bicycle ride up towards Menlo and further on to Dangan House Nurseries. You get a bit of woodland on the way and it’s really lovely. Then there’s Nora Barnacle House, which is right in town beside the Galway Market. Bloomsday is hosted there every year and there are often readings from Ulysses. Seven children were raised in that tiny house and it’s a very special place, especially for James Joyce enthusiasts. There’s Kinfolk, which is a really beautiful shop. It does a lovely curation of Rains and Carhartt for men, books on Copenhagen and Iceland, little pairs of socks and lovely sunglasses, and there’s a coffee space attached to it. There’s nothing else like it.

Where’s the best place to hang out in good weather?

The Blackrock diving boards. At high tide the whole of Galway is there, and young kids especially are all jumping into the sea. Pre-Covid they were all in nightclubs, and now they’re jumping off Blackrock. It’s incredible. And you can get coffee at Blackrock Cottage and an acai bowl and a little croissant. It’s beautiful.

Culturally, what’s worth checking out?

Róisín Dubh is amazing for contemporary music. But of course, the Galway International Arts Festival in July is our big moment. It’s always super exciting to have an influx of people to the city. The Tweed Project loves to have visitors. It’s a studio not a shop, so we create bespoke pieces for clients and the selection of tweeds is beautiful. There’s also Sarah Jenkinson’s studio just behind Ernie’s, she does really lovely basketry.

Dublin 7

Marcus O’Laoire

Cook and DJ

Cook and DJ Marcus O'Laoire outside Banco in Stoneybatter. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

What does a lovely day out in your neck of the woods look like?

I’d get up early, go for a long walk with my baby Sylvia in the Phoenix Park. I’d enter by Dublin Zoo, loop down by the Wellington Monument and go up the hill by the Magazine Fort and come back around that same gate that I went in at, walk down the North Circular Road and cut down to Little Cactus for a coffee. Have a chat with Jamie and the staff in there.

Because I am a two-coffees-in-the-morning kind of guy, I’d continue strolling down Manor Street and pop into Banco, the new bakery by the Grano people, for a pastry and a second coffee. I’d happily walk on past Grangegorman to Blessington Street Basin, the walled garden that used to be a reservoir. It’s so hidden away. It really is a special place, especially on a nice day. It feels like a different world.

As a chef, where do you recommend visitors eat in Stoneybatter?

I love Korean Table. I’d also recommend the sandwiches in Little Cactus, and the cookies – they make some of the best cookies in Dublin. Mulligan’s is the place for traditional pub fare. A Fianco, Banco and Grano are the holy trinity of Italian food – a wine bar, bakery and restaurant owned by chef Roberto Mungo, who is a neighbour of mine. Everything is made from scratch. Grano opened eight years ago, and you still can’t get a booking a month out. People flock to it, and for good reason. Slice, Social Fabric and Vada are all amazing cafes. I love the coffee in Proper Order, and the newly opened Brindle wine bar in Pender’s Yard is a great place to while away the afternoon.

Anywhere we missed?

Hakkahan for Chinese food, specifically Sichuan Chinese. I had this almost euphoric moment two years ago – myself and a friend were walking home and there was one table outside Hakkahan in the evening sun. We got some ice-cold Chinese beers and this huge pot of Sichuan sea bass and just sat there sweating and laughing. We were looking in the window, it was late in the evening, and all the staff were having their family meal together. There are very few places in Dublin where you can be sitting in the sun, having world-class Sichuan food and it does not feel contrived. It was just lovely as a moment. Joli is also great for coffee.

Where is the best place for a pint in Stoneybatter?

Walsh’s. It’s a perfect example of what a Dublin pub operating in the modern world should be. Perfect pints, brilliant service, good music and cheesy Tuesdays [an evening of free cheese and crackers for customers].

Dublin 24

Lynn Ruane

Independent Senator for Trinity College Dublin

Senator Lynn Ruane at Boharnabreena Upper Lake in Glenasmole, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Describe your perfect day out in Tallaght

I live in the house I grew up in, in an estate on the foot of the mountain, so out my back window you see the mountains. During the summer, on a nice Saturday or Sunday, I walk the trail to the Glenasmole Reservoir. It’s about a 40-minute walk from my house to get to the first reservoir, which opens up beautifully, and it’s always quite still. As kids, we used to go up there and jump into the water. Obviously, that wasn’t allowed, but we did it with any body of water. There’s a lovely spot now in the hillsides beside the reservoir called Sophie’s Sauna with a coffee shop, where you can do a plunge and sauna.

After the big walk, what are you doing?

If it was a Sunday, I might get a roast, but I do love a spicy chicken burger, a Guinness and carbs after being out hiking. I love being local, being with my own friends that I grew up with, and an early evening time drop-in to the pub. The Killinarden House is my favourite – there’s a pool table in the bar. I am good at pool, but not as good as some of the men in there – there are some absolute sharks. It feels protective for me in there, because I’m just Lynn. People talk to me about normal things, “‘Oh, did you hear so-and-so did this?” and “Did you see who is after having a baby?” or “Were you at that wedding last week?’”. I think we all are happiest when we’re with those that understand you more deeply than anyone else.

Are there any other spots worth hitting up for visitors?

Rua Red Arts Centre has a rich community of artists and kids playing instruments, and Tallaght Library is one of the biggest public libraries in the country. As a young person, I used the library a lot. The best Indian meal I ever had is at Saravanaa Bhavan – it’s absolutely unbelievable. The Priory Market is still relatively new, but it’s a great spot to sample food from around the world and enjoy a craft beer. I spend most of my time in Tallaght West, so having a place like this in Tallaght village is lovely. And going to a Shamrock Rovers match at Tallaght Stadium is always a great way to spend an evening.

Dublin 2

Aisling Bonner

2FM Breakfast presenter

Aisling Bonner, radio presenter on 2FM Breakfast, at Grand Canal Dock, Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

If you were to create the perfect day’s itinerary for someone in Dublin 2, what would that look like?

Get up, walk to Bread 41 on Pearse Street and grab a pastry. Swing around to Merrion Square and on your way back in towards the city centre, you’ve got to stop off at the National Museum of Ireland on Kildare Street to check out the bog bodies, because they need to be seen to be believed. For lunch, head to the Pepper Pot in the Powerscourt Town Centre for their amazing pear and halloumi sandwich – it is an unusual pairing, but delicious, trust me.

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For dessert, go to Cookieboy for one of their cheesecake cookies. It’s a cookie filled with cheesecake, and it sounds like it’s too much, but it’s not. They have tonnes of different flavours, and the guys are so nice. It’s an amazing spot. If we are going to a pub, it’s got to be Kehoe’s on South Anne Street or Bowe’s on Fleet Street. And you can’t plan a good day in Dublin without a bit of razzle-dazzle, so I’d suggest going to a musical at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre at Grand Canal Dock. Alex proposed to me at Grand Canal Dock, so it’s very special.

You had a city centre wedding this year. Did doing that give it any particularly Dublin touches?

We got married in Smock Alley Theatre, which is just on the cusp of Dublin 8, and then we had our reception in Hen’s Teeth in the Blackpitts. After the ceremony, we served Bambino pizza, which we will all know from the massive queue outside on TikTok. Instead of a cake, we had 75 cookies from Cookieboy.

Dublin 3

Sonya Lennon

Fashion designer

Designer Sonya Lennon in Fairview, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

What is the best thing about living in Dublin 3?

There’s a very strong sense of community. We have a street party on our street every year and we have planting parties, where we plant up and down our street every six months.

What do you do there on a relaxing Sunday?

On Sundays I go to Fairview Park for free open-air yoga run by Two Pups cafe, with brunch in there afterwards, which I adore. After brunch, I’ll head out for a swim at the ladies’ swimming shelter on Dollymount Strand, and then a glass of wine in Cooper’s. Afterwards, grab a taco at Chubby’s in Clontarf.

Where else would you recommend for visitors?

In summertime, I’d recommend walking the Tolka Estuary Greenway and going for a swim at Clontarf Yacht Club, followed by a sundowner at Cooper’s Bottleshop at Sutton Cross, or a pint al fresco in the evening sun outside Cusack’s on North Strand, with takeout from Da Mimmo Pizza.

Where do you recommend for shopping?

There are a few hidden gems. There is a furniture shop down the lane at the back of Fairview, Oriana B – lots of cool mid-century modern stuff and vintage finds, and it is not too expensive. For clothes, Quack and Dirk is a gorgeous tiny secret boutique in Fairview. There’s also an incredible vintage market on Richmond Road called Wilde Vintage which has all kinds of knick-knacks.

Anything else?

The ABC market at the top of Clonliffe Road in Drumcondra has Shouk, an amazing Middle Eastern restaurant. The best Japanese takeaway is Okayu on the North Strand Road. It has really good sushi. And the Charleville Mall Library is a gorgeous big library right on the canal, which makes it special. It’s great for cycling; you can go all the way to Howth without leaving a bike path.

Co Carlow

Ally Bunbury

Author

Author Ally Bunbury at Lisnavagh House Farm Shop in Carlow. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Is there a hidden gem in Carlow you’d recommend visiting?

Huntington Castle is one of my favourite places in Carlow. It’s in a little village called Clonegal, and while it’s not exactly a mini castle, it’s very neat in size, and it’s really old – it dates back to the 1600s. It has a gorgeous little tea shop run by a lovely couple called Clare and Alexander – she’s an artist and he’s a sheep farmer. Everything is served on mismatched china, and the cakes are incredible. You can sit in the courtyard surrounded by peacocks, the occasional pig, gorgeous little dogs, bantams and hens – it’s very, very peaceful. There’s also a gift shop with well-chosen, stylish, affordable items, from stationery to cards and books. You just can’t leave without picking something up. Then you can go on a castle tour, given by Alexander, who is such a good storyteller and full of fun. He brings you into the unknown corners of the castle and you really feel as if you’re stepping back in time – I have never been on a tour like it.

Is there somewhere you enjoy escaping to?

The aura and atmosphere of peace at Rathgall Ringfort just outside Tullow is incredible. You drive along a small country lane with very little signage to reach it, which is part of the appeal. The fort has four rings of stone – in the Bronze Age, it would have been a hive of industry, with people making gorgeous jewellery and ornaments – and you walk in circles, climbing over pathways to get from one stone ring to the next. Have you heard of the phrase solvitur ambulando – “It is solved by walking”? I’ve walked there with some very stressed people and by the end of the walk you can just feel the wisdom and the calm and the creativity of the past.

If you wanted to treat yourself, where would you go?

We’re lucky to have one of Ireland’s most celebrated tailors in Carlow, Johnson Tailor. The best sight you will see in Tullow is Michael Johnson sitting in the window stitching. He’s just turned 80, and he’s always so beautifully dressed – like a Parisian. He works alongside his son Robin, who is the fourth generation to work in the family business, and people come to them from the US, from Australia, from all over the world. Michael will tell you that he’ll make anything for anyone. I would go for dinner at Sha-Roe bistro in Clonegal. Eating there is like being in France – it’s just very real and very authentic. They take their food seriously, but there’s no stiffness. It’s relaxed and comfortable.

Do you have any weekly rituals?

On Friday mornings, I go shopping for organic vegetables at Lisnavagh House Farm Shop. There’s a five-acre walled garden there with its own microclimate, and the produce is amazing, especially at this time of year. You can walk around the garden and choose your own lettuce, courgettes, whatever is in season, and Emily, who opened the market, makes her own apple juice, sourdough bread and pesto. You come away with a big box of vegetables and the joy of seeing where they’re grown, knowing you’ve got the best, and at the same time, you’re outside with the bees and the birds. It’s combining all of the senses and being fed from that experience.

As an author, is there anywhere you like to go to write?

The Talbot Hotel on the edge of Carlow is the most fantastic place to write. If I’ve got time on my hands and I need a quiet place, I go there and order a big pot of tea. It’s very spacious, rarely full, and nobody bothers me. The staff are really nice; a lot of them are students from Carlow College. You don’t expect these kinds of places to be charming, but I think it’s very charming.

Co Tyrone

Richard Donnelly

Entrepreneur and former inter-county GAA player for Tyrone

Richard Donnelly, a former inter-county GAA player, and an entrepreneur

What’s special about Co Tyrone?

There are a lot of natural gems to discover, like Gortin Glen Forest Park, and there’s also a strong GAA fraternity, which creates a great sense of community.

What’s a must-see attraction?

Gorten Glen Forest Park outside of Omagh is great if you want to get out into nature. It’s up in the middle of the Sperrins, and the views are incredible – you can see right across to Donegal and Sligo – and it’s an amazing spot at sunrise and sundown. There are saunas along the lakeside and you can jump into the cool stream – it’s natural spring water. When the weather is good, there are people on bikes, others running, and families walking; there’s also a big play park for kids with an ice-cream van.

Describe your ideal day out?

First, I’ll go to Natur & Co for a coffee and then on to Feel Good Therapy Gardens in Dungannon. It has two big saunas and a cold plunge pool and you can also grab a coffee there; it’s a lovely wee place. Then I would go to Seed, a natural-produce salad bar. It’s cofounded by two Tyrone fellas and it’s a really cool venue. They’ve opened outlets in Belfast and I believe they’re expanding into Britain. The food is amazing and they’re really good people. After that – if I was making it a very wholesome day – I’d go for a walk in Gorten Glen Forest Park.

What restaurants and bars would you recommend?

Grants in Omagh is a lovely family-run business that’s been around for years. It’s quite rustic and traditional, with great food and great service. They’ve a dish on the menu called Boston Beef that’s famous and absolutely amazing. Sally’s is another great family-run place – I think it’s third-generation now – and they’ve put a lot back into the community, sponsoring events, clubs and charities. They have a large front bar and a lovely family-friendly menu. Tomney’s Bar in Moy is full of character. The owner has an antiques shop next door. He sells some of the collectibles and uses others in the interior of the pub.

Co Leitrim

Leonie Cornelius

Garden designer

Garden designer Leonie Cornelius. Photograph: Colin Gillen/framelight.ie

Where do you go for an outdoor adventure?

O’Rourke’s Table is a walk that will absolutely blow you away. It’s a bit of a steep ascent to get to the top of the mountain, but once you’re there you’ll fall in love. It has a picnic table, a bandstand where concerts are performed in summer and you have incredible 360-degree views of the local landscape – all the way across to Knocknarea in Sligo and the coast. You really feel like you’re on top of the world. I go there to relax and I love lying in the heathers on a good day. Bring a picnic. It’s glorious!

Where is the best place to enjoy a pint?

Stanford Village Inn in Dromahair was established in 1780 and it is the most gorgeous family-run place to visit in the evenings when the sun is out. I was born in Germany and moved to Ireland at the age of seven, and this traditional pub with its small old-school shop – now part of the pub – reminds me of when we first came to Ireland and I had my first taste of Tayto crisps. Mind-blowing! They serve tea in the cutest tea sets during the day and the best pint of Guinness in the area. You can have your drink sitting under the trees on the main street. While you’re there, pick up some hand-painted cards, which feature the front of the pub, and a copy of the beautiful Have A Look at Leitrim photography book by Naomi Lee.

Are there any family-friendly things to do?

The Organic Centre in Rossinver is home to an organic horticulture course, but it also runs other wonderful courses and workshops on growing, polytunnel planting, pizza-making, fermentation, mushroom foraging, stone walling and more. I’ve hosted many courses of my own there over the years and it’s a fabulous spot. It has an incredible array of organic seeds, which I source every year for my own tunnel, and events like Apple Day and the Christmas market are always great fun. It’s a gorgeous place to visit with kids, and a great spot to pick up some super-quality seedlings for the kitchen garden in spring.

Where’s good to eat?

Honestly Farm Kitchen in Carrick-on-Shannon. I love this farm-to-table restaurant because it has everything you need, from incredible sourdough bread made in-house and incredible local roasted coffee to organic steak and vegetables from the owners’ local Drumanilra Organic Farm. Everything is of the best quality and tastes delicious – I love the superfood salads. It also has a drive-through takeaway, which is so cool for a farm shop. It’s the best place to buy food when I’m heading to Dublin for work.

Any other recommendations?

I had the pleasure of designing the gardens around 8 Degrees West in the W8 Centre in the heart of ManorHamilton. It’s a gorgeous spot to grab a wood-fired pizza (the hot honey pepperoni is divine) and a convenient place to park if you want to wander around the town and see the gorgeous work the Tidy Towns are doing. They have created some incredible biodiversity planting around Manorhamilton Castle and the fire station.