Ireland

Man in critical condition following Dublin assault

Man (40s) hospitalised following early morning assault in Mulhuddart housing estate

Stock photo of Garda / An Garda Síochána
Stock photo of Garda / An Garda Síochána
Conor Pope
Fri Jul 03 2026 - 17:331 MIN READ

A man in his 40s remains in a critical condition in hospital following an early morning assault in a Dublin 15 housing estate on Friday morning.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward in relation to the serious assault at Parslickstown Drive in Mulhuddart at around 3.55am on Friday.

The man was treated at the scene before being brought to hospital for treatment of injuries which gardaí said were serious.

The man remains in a critical condition and investigations are ongoing.

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Gardaí have asked anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage (including dashcam) who were in the area of Parslickstown, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 between 3am and 4.30am on Friday to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on (01) 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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