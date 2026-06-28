Cyclist (30s) dies following crash in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A cyclist in his 30s has died following a crash in Co Kilkenny earlier this week.

The man was involved in a crash with a car on Wednesday, June 24th, on the L100 Tullaroan Road near Loughmacask.

The incident took place at 5.30pm and the cyclist was brought to St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny with “serious injuries”. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he died yesterday evening.

Garda experts performed a technical examination of the scene and a postmortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

Witnesses to the incident and those who may have relevant dashcam footage of the L100 Tullaroan Road, Co Kilkenny, on Wednesday evening have been asked to contact gardaí.

An Garda Síochána said on Friday that 85 people had died this year on Irish roads. Separately this weekend, a man in his 90s died after a moving car struck an unoccupied parked car in Co Laois.