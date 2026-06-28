Ireland

Cyclist (30s) dies following crash in Kilkenny

Man was involved in crash with a car on Wednesday

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Hugh Dooley
Sun Jun 28 2026 - 18:051 MIN READ

A cyclist in his 30s has died following a crash in Co Kilkenny earlier this week.

The man was involved in a crash with a car on Wednesday, June 24th, on the L100 Tullaroan Road near Loughmacask.

The incident took place at 5.30pm and the cyclist was brought to St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny with “serious injuries”. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he died yesterday evening.

Garda experts performed a technical examination of the scene and a postmortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

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Witnesses to the incident and those who may have relevant dashcam footage of the L100 Tullaroan Road, Co Kilkenny, on Wednesday evening have been asked to contact gardaí.

An Garda Síochána said on Friday that 85 people had died this year on Irish roads. Separately this weekend, a man in his 90s died after a moving car struck an unoccupied parked car in Co Laois.

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