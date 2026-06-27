Man (90s) dies in road collision in Co Laois

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Stock photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 90s has died following a road crash in Co Laois.

The incident occurred at 10.05am on Saturday on the R433 in Tullyroe in Abbeyleix, when a moving car struck a parked car.

The driver of the first car, aged in his 90s, was taken to hospital in Portlaoise where he was later pronounced dead, gardaí said.

The second car was unoccupied at the time. No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling in the area between 9.30am and 10.15am, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Garda station on 057-8730580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.