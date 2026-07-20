Ireland

Book of condolence opens for Brenda Fricker at Dublin’s Mansion House

People leave messages of sympathy, support, and shared memories of late Oscar-winning actor

The book of condolence for Brenda Fricker at the Mansion House, Dublin, is available from 10am to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday. Photograph: Collins
The book of condolence for Brenda Fricker at the Mansion House, Dublin, is available from 10am to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday. Photograph: Collins
Tim O'Brien
Mon Jul 20 2026 - 19:451 MIN READ

Members of the public have been visiting Dublin’s Mansion House to sign a book of condolence for actor Brenda Fricker, who died last week.

The book, opened by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron, is available from 10am to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Barron said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Brenda Fricker, one of the greatest Irish actors”.

Among those signing on Monday was Fricker’s cousin, Colette Sheridan. Photograph: Collins
Among those signing on Monday was Fricker’s cousin, Colette Sheridan. Photograph: Collins

Mourners have been writing messages of sympathy, support, and shared memories of the late actor. Fricker was due to receive the Freedom of Dublin this year, but died aged 81 after an illness.

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She was well known for various roles throughout her career, including as Megan Roach on the BBC medical soap Casualty and with film roles in Omagh, A Man of No Importance and The Field.

Clodagh Nolan signs the book. Photograph: Collins
Clodagh Nolan signs the book. Photograph: Collins

She was arguably best known for becoming the first Irish woman to win an acting Oscar when she took the best supporting actress prize for Jim Sheridan’s My Left Foot in 1990.

Her mother, Bina, from Kerry, was a teacher of languages at Stratford College in Rathgar, Dublin. Her father, Desmond Fricker, worked in the Department of Agriculture and as a journalist for The Irish Times.

“As an actor you’re not an artist, but you’re surrounded by arty people,” she said last year. “That makes it a good place to be. I still just think of it as playing games.”

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Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist