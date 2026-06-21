Boy (14) in critical condition after e-bike crash

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene on the N80 in Portlaoise. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A teenage boy was left in critical condition after an electric bike crash in Co Laois on Saturday night.

The incident took place on Stradbally Road in Portlaoise shortly after 11pm.

Two boys were on the e-bike with the passenger, aged 14, left in a serious condition in Temple Street hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene on the N80 in Portlaoise.

Gardaí said that a “male passenger in his early teens sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital”.

The statement added that his condition is understood to be critical.

An adult male in his late teens, described as the driver of the e-bike, received medical assessment at the scene. It is understood no other vehicle was involved.

The scene has been examined by a Garda forensics team and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Road users who were on the Stradbally Road between St Peter and Paul’s Cemetery and St Fintan’s hospital between 11pm and 11.30pm, who might have dashcam footage, are asked to make it available