Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Ken Early notes a certain uniformity in the English media’s response to their national team’s World Cup exit on Wednesday – it was all the fault of Thomas Tuchel’s tactics. Gary Lineker even wondered if he’s a German spy. And while Ken wouldn’t go quite that far, he can’t disagree with the notion that this was “a career-defining fiasco” for Tuchel. And his post-match lament about the English football DNA being deficient on the ball-retaining front hardly stands up when he left “arguably England’s three best passers of the ball out of his squad”.

Tuchel is standing firm, though, insisting that he remains “100 per cent” committed to the job, while Argentina now turn their thoughts to taking on Spain on Sunday. Richard Fitzpatrick explains why Catalans and Basques will have mixed emotions about the final – despite the majority of Spain’s squad hailing from one or other of their regions.

On the domestic front, Gavin reports on Bohemians’ progress in the Conference League qualifiers, but Derry City’s Europa League journey is over after their defeat by CSKA Sofia in a game that was overshadowed by trouble in the stands from the visiting supporters.

We continue our build-up to Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final with Joe Canning’s prescription for how Galway can beat Limerick – but, he concedes, “for Galway to win they will need to get everything right and Limerick will need to be a little bit off”.

Malachy Clerkin brings you the final “by the numbers”, although we note that he skips from 10 to 15, 15 to 21, 21 to 25, and 25 to 50, so it’s shoddy work.

Gordon Manning hears from Limerick’s two-time Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch, who is gunning for his sixth Celtic Cross, and Kevin Egan talks to Galway’s Pádraic Mannion, eight years after he lined out against Limerick in the final (and lost).

In rugby, Matt ‘Swiftie’ Williams notes that “Taylor was a five-year-old singing into her hairbrush” the last time New Zealand lost at Eden Park, and he doesn’t hold out a huge amount of hope for Ireland ending that run on Saturday.

Andy Farrell admits that a victory would be “right up there” with any other achievement in his coaching career, Gerry Thornley hearing from the boss man as well New Zealand coach Dave Rennie on the eve of the game. He also talks to Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong about Saturday’s monumental challenge.

In golf, Philip Reid reports on the opening round of the British Open, one that caused Rory McIlroy no end of frustration. Shane Lowry was the best of the Irish, Gavin Cooney noting that he appeared on the first tee wearing white and powder blue: “Argentina colours.” “The people of Offaly might call it Albirrceleste.” Tyrrell Hatton, meanwhile, won over the locals with his Liverpool FC bag – although perhaps not the Evertonians.

In athletics, Ian O’Riordan has word on another disappointing performance by Rhasidat Adeleke, one that leaves her short of the qualifying time for next month’s European Championships, while Brian O’Connor looks at British racing fighting the bookies’ battle in the face of affordability checks being imposed on punters.

TV Watch: Sky Sports Golf’s coverage of the second round of the British Open began at 6.30 this morning and continues until 9.30pm, with highlights at 9pm on BBC2. You can see stage 13 of the Tour de France on TNT Sports (from 11.45am) and TG4 (from 1pm), and at 7.45pm, RTÉ2 has the FAI Cup second-round tie between Shamrock Rovers and Cork City.