Ireland

Emergency staff don hazmat suits to tackle fire at Trinity College biomedical science lab

As many as 30 firefighters and paramedics attend scene which forced closure of Pearse Street building on Wednesday

Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene of a fire at the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute on Pearse Street in Dublin. Photograph: Damien Storan
Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene of a fire at the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute on Pearse Street in Dublin. Photograph: Damien Storan
Niamh Towey
Wed Jun 17 2026 - 15:491 MIN READ

Firefighters in hazmat suits responded to a fire in a Trinity College Dublin (TCD) laboratory on Wednesday.

The fire took place on the seventh floor of the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute building on Pearse Street.

There were no injuries in the incident, a spokeswoman for TCD confirmed.

However, for safety reasons there was no access to the building on Wednesday afternoon. No teaching took place, the spokeswoman said, and affected staff members were informed.

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A statement on Dublin Fire Brigade’s Facebook page at 2pm said that “at the peak of the fire” more than 30 firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

“The fire was declared under control shortly before 1pm and traffic restrictions remain in place.”

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Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey is Education Correspondent at The Irish Times