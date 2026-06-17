Emergency staff don hazmat suits to tackle fire at Trinity College biomedical science lab

Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene of a fire at the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute on Pearse Street in Dublin. Photograph: Damien Storan

Firefighters in hazmat suits responded to a fire in a Trinity College Dublin (TCD) laboratory on Wednesday.

The fire took place on the seventh floor of the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute building on Pearse Street.

There were no injuries in the incident, a spokeswoman for TCD confirmed.

However, for safety reasons there was no access to the building on Wednesday afternoon. No teaching took place, the spokeswoman said, and affected staff members were informed.

A statement on Dublin Fire Brigade’s Facebook page at 2pm said that “at the peak of the fire” more than 30 firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

“The fire was declared under control shortly before 1pm and traffic restrictions remain in place.”