‘I will feel threatened if he’s out’: Kathleen Chada on her former husband’s parole bid

Kathleen Chada: 'There isn’t anything that will ever make me understand what he did.' Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Kathleen Chada, whose former husband murdered their two sons in 2013, said she will feel threatened if he is released from prison and cannot understand how he feels justified in applying for parole.

In October 2014, Sanjeev Chada was sentenced to two life sentences to run concurrently for killing Eoghan (10) and Ruairi (5) at Skehanagh Lower, Ballintubber, Co Mayo, on July 29th, 2013.

Their bodies were discovered in the boot of Chada’s car, which he had crashed not far from Westport.

“It’s a rollercoaster you just can’t get off,” is how Kathleen Chada has described the parole process she is now experiencing 13 years later.

She told Newstalk Breakfast with Anton Savage how she had met the parole board in April. “I’ve done my part in it, but he’s made his application.”

The application for parole had been “a real trigger” for her. “For me, it was very important, is very important that the parole board in particular, but others as well, are aware of not just what he did but how he did it.”

Kathleen Chada said she could not come to terms with what her former husband had done. “You don’t, you can’t, because it almost feels like coming to terms is almost justifying it. So you learn to live with it, and that’s what I’ve done.

“I don’t accept it, but I do accept that there’s nothing I can do about it. I can’t change what happened.

“I certainly can’t bring Eoghan and Ruairi back, unfortunately, and God knows I’ve spent a lot of time wishing that. What has helped me is the support of family, friends, and community, but a really, really good psychologist, who just helped me. So I am able to reach out, and I suppose [am] quite grounded as a role, and quite practical in myself anyway.

“All of that did help, but you don’t come to terms with it. You can’t, there isn’t anything that will ever, ever make me understand or accept in a way what he did.”

Kathleen Chada said she would like to see a system of minimum sentencing introduced, where a judge would be in a position at the time of a trial to impose a defined number of years before consideration for parole.

Eoghan (L) and Ruairi Chada. Photograph: family handout photo/Garda/PA Wire

“It could be 20, 25 or 30 years – if that had been the case, you could park everything. You could actually go: ‘right, that is in the future. That’s something that I don’t have to think about for now.’

“Unfortunately, once the 12 years hits, it’s about every two years when there is another application. I know that every two years he has the option to apply for parole and I’m assuming that he will do that. It is my belief that eventually he will actually be released.

“And I’m told officially that he will still be serving his sentence and that he’ll be out on licence whenever that time comes. But if he’s not actually behind bars, behind a locked door, then to me, he’s got a freedom that he does not deserve.

“I don’t understand how he can feel justified in applying for parole in the first place, to be honest.”

When asked if she dreaded the prospect of him being released, she said she did, as at least at present she knew where he was.

“I have wondered if my own life would be at risk if he’s out, he wanted to kill me at the time. At the moment, I’m very safe. I don’t feel in any way threatened, but I will feel threatened if he’s out because nobody can predict what will be in his mind. Nobody, including and very much myself, would have predicted that he would have done what he did.

“So if he has the ability to hide that part of himself, it’s always there. The reality is we don’t know, none of us can ever know, what he is capable of if he was out. So the risk is always going to be there in my view.”

On Sunday, July 28th, 2013, Sanjeev Chada told his wife he was taking Eoghan and Ruairi bowling.

However, he then drove to Mayo where he strangled the boys. He tried to strangle himself at the same time but failed in his attempt.

He placed the boys’ bodies in the boot of his car and later crashed into a wall.

The court heard Chada had decided to kill his children to spare them the shame of his fraudulent behaviour – he had embezzled €56,000 from a community centre to pay debts from online trading.