Community engagement and victim services among Garda shortcomings in watchdog report

The report said burglaries have decreased significantly since the introduction of Operation Thor, but retail theft continues to increase, particularly in Dublin. File photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

The absence of a Garda plan for children and young adults, staffing pressures and the need for greater consistency in community engagement and victim services are among the issues identified in the annual assessment of the force published by the policing watchdog.

The Policing and Community Safety Authority (PCSA) report offers an independent evaluation of An Garda Síochána’s delivery of policing services and progress against its stated aims

It said there had been “important progress in policing delivery during 2025” but highlighted ongoing challenges.

The assessment found that of the 18 targets contained in the annual policing plan, 10 were reported as “on target”, seven as “at risk” and one as “off target”, relating to community engagement.

The report points to “significant progress” in a number of areas, including support for victims of crime, disruption of organised crime networks, enhanced community safety engagement and the continued development of specialist policing capabilities.

The detailed analysis is based on an examination of performance reports and data provided by the Garda alongside extensive engagement with Garda personnel and external stakeholders.

It highlighted continued success in identifying, targeting and disrupting organised crime, supported by strong co-operation with Europol and international law enforcement. It said high-visibility patrols in Dublin have increased public visibility and contributed to intelligence-led policing activity targeting local criminal groups.

Burglaries have decreased significantly since the introduction of Operation Thor, it said, but retail theft continues to increase, particularly in Dublin.

The mandatory domestic abuse call-back rate increased to 77 per cent in 2025, although significant variations remain between Garda divisions.

The target to complete a National Children and Young Person’s Plan was not achieved during 2025, the report notes.

It said progress has been made in strengthening cybercrime capabilities but added that challenges remain in responding to corruption, fraud and economic crime, with staffing and resourcing gaps continuing to affect specialist units.

The report found the introduction of in-career vetting and substance misuse testing has yet to be implemented, while key workforce initiatives remain outstanding.

“This assessment provides an independent and transparent overview of how An Garda Síochána is performing against its commitments under the Annual Policing Plan and the Policing Priorities,” chairwoman Elaine Byrne said.

“While the report highlights significant achievements during 2025, particularly in tackling organised crime, supporting community safety partnerships and improving services for victims, it also identifies several areas requiring continued focus and improvement,” she added.

She said workforce capacity, specialist resourcing, performance management and community engagement “remain critical issues”. adding: “Addressing these challenges will be essential to ensuring that An Garda Síochána can continue to meet the evolving policing and community safety needs of the public.”