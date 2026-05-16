Ireland

Man (30s) dies following incident at shop on Dublin’s Henry Street

Man became unresponsive after security personnel detained him on Friday

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man died on Dublin's Henry Street. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man died on Dublin's Henry Street. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Sat May 16 2026 - 10:281 MIN READ

A man (30s) has died following an incident at a shop on Dublin’s Henry Street on Friday.

Gardaí said they were alerted shortly after 5pm after security personnel detained a man on Henry Street in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident.

The detained man became unresponsive at the scene and was taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Another man (80s) was injured as the suspect attempted to flee, gardaí said. He was taken to the Mater hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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The scene has been forensically examined. The coroner was notified, and the Office of the State Pathologist will conduct a postmortem.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone with video from the Henry Street area between 5pm and 5.30pm to contact them at Store Street Garda station (01 6668000), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666111) or any Garda station.

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