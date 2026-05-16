Body of man (30) recovered after boat capsizes off Galway coast

The Coast Guard was involved in the search and rescue operation on Saturday. Photograph: File picture

A man’s body was recovered from the Co Galway coast on Saturday after a boat capsized in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí and the Coast Guard were alerted after a boat carrying three men encountered trouble north of St Macdara’s Island, shortly before 3am.

Two crew members managed to make it safely to shore unharmed, a Garda spokesman said.

The Coast Guard was involved in the search operation and continued searching for the third man.

Shortly before 8am, the body of a man aged 30 was recovered along the shoreline. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and the deceased man has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a postmortem will be carried out.