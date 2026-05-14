Woman (60s) arrested in connection with murder of Donegal man in 2008

It is believed a number of individuals were involved in the killing of Andrew Burns.

A woman in her 60s has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man in Donegal in 2008.

Andrew Burns, a painter and decorator was shot twice in the back on February 12th, 2008 and was found on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church, Castlefin.

It is believed a number of individuals were involved in his murder.

In 2012, 37-year-old Martin Kelly from Strabane was jailed for life for the murder of Burns.

Kelly was a gunman linked to the dissident republican group using the name Óglaigh na hÉireann.

The woman, who was arrested on Thursday, is currently detained pursuant to Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a Garda station in the North-Western region.

A family liaison officer continues to support Burns’ family.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information to come forward, in particular, the occupant or occupants of a red van believed to have been in the area of Donnyloop at around 7pm on the evening of February 12th, 2008.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said in a statement.