Record number of eviction notices issued ahead of changes to rental rules

The RTB received 7,062 notices of termination in the first quarter of 2026. Image: Paul scott

There was a record number of eviction notices for rental properties in Ireland in the first three months of the year ahead of new rental rules that came into effect in March.

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) received 7,062 notices of termination in the first quarter of 2026, up 51 per cent from the same period last year and the highest quarterly figure since the data series began in 2022.

The majority of these termination notices (3,138) were received in February, with another 1,998 in January and 1,926 in March.

The landlord’s intention to sell the property was listed as the reason for the termination in 60 per cent of cases.

Significant rental reforms, which came into effect on March 1st, introduced six-year tenancies of minimum duration and a national 2 per cent cap on annual rent increases.

Rosemary Steen, RTB director, described the increase in eviction notices as “concerning” but said a “downward trend” was now emerging.

“We saw a notable peak in notices of termination in January and February, before a downward trend emerged in March,” she said on Thursday.

“While any increase is concerning, we know that short-term shifts are likely during legislative transitions, as the market responds to the new regulatory environment.”

Steen said figures for April were not yet available but “the downward trend is continuing”.

The data was released on Thursday as part of a quarterly rent index issued by the RTB and the Economic and Social Research Institute.