‘Failed’ screws and brackets found at Waterford complex where two children fell from balcony

Jayden and Nevaeh O'Neill (centre) who fell from a second-floor balcony in Waterford, with father Ryan O'Neill and mother Regina Smith, and siblings Jaxson (far left) and Alliyah (far right). Photograph courtesy of Regina Smith

Evidence of “failed” screws and brackets used to hold glass panels in place has been found on balconies in a Waterford city apartment complex where two children fell and sustained injuries earlier this year.

Waterford City and County Council, which acquired Block C of the Mount Suir apartment complex in 2018, launched inspections of balconies after Jayden (3) and Nevaeh O’Neill (7) fell from a second-storey apartment balcony on March 20th.

Both siblings were injured, with Jayden suffering a brain bleed, after falling more than six metres when a pane of glass on the balcony railing fell to the ground. They were taken to hospital and discharged days later.

An inspection report commissioned by the council has now highlighted “possible deficiencies in the design specification and the installation methodology of the balustrade system”, a term for the protective barrier used on balconies.

According to a presentation based on the inspections – seen by The Irish Times – inspectors found that existing screw fasteners used on the balcony from which the siblings fell were “not considered suitable for the applicable load case”.

The document details photographic evidence of “failed”, rusting screws and failed brackets used to hold the panels of glass in place.

The inspectors added that the screw fasteners lacked “adequate anti-corrosion properties suitable for external use”.

The presentation noted these fasteners could “not be previously determined from a visual inspection”.

Inspectors also found that the clamping system used to hold the balcony glass panel in place “may lack sufficient redundancy”, meaning additional load-bearing to compensate for potential failures.

Inspections of other apartments in Block C found similar issues with the screw fasteners, alongside “localised evidence of corrosion” within the primary steelwork used for the balconies, according to the document.

The council is considering a range of options, including the removal and replacement of all brackets and screws.

Another option is to remove the glass panels and replace them with new steel railings and balustrades.

However, the presentation notes that certification of the balcony structures may be difficult under these options, “given the age and history of the building”.

A third option under consideration is the complete removal and replacement of the balcony structures.

The report also recommended a comprehensive structural and condition survey of the building.

As an “immediate response”, the council said it was arranging a detailed inspection of a vacant unit in Block C, which will assess major structural elements.

The presentation notes that a 2023 condition survey of Block C is ongoing following the incident.

That report, also seen by The Irish Times, documents a number of potential defects and issues including damp, mould and ineffective ventilation.

One apartment was found to have “substantial mould growth” on the bathroom ceiling, alongside “extensive” mould growth on the skirting boards.

Walls dividing the bedroom and bathroom of the same apartment were also “heavily soiled with mould”.

Defects were also found on and around the roof of Block C, including an incorrectly fitted vent.

The report, which did not detail any issues with the balconies, recommended a series of “opening up works” at the time to confirm defects and recommend solutions.

In a previous statement, the council said it had liaised with tenants in Block C to advise of the issues identified in the report.

It said remedial works to the balconies are being assessed “as a priority”.

“In the interest of safety, access to balconies remains restricted and should be avoided wherever possible until further notice.

“Waterford City and County Council recognises the inconvenience this situation may cause and appreciates the co-operation of tenants,” it said.