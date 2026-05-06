Ireland

Homes evacuated as police attend security alert in Lisburn

Sinn Féin councillor says alert in Hillview Avenue area causing ‘serious disruption’ for residents

The PSNI has asked the public to avoid the area. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
The PSNI has asked the public to avoid the area. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Jade Wilson
Wed May 06 2026 - 22:311 MIN READ

Police are at the scene of a security alert in the Hillview Avenue area of Lisburn, Co Antrim.

A number of local residents have been evacuated and the PSNI has asked the public to avoid the area, saying “an update will follow in due course”.

Sinn Féin councillor Declan Lynch said the alert was causing “serious disruption and has forced many families from their homes”.

“I have spoken to the PSNI and will remain in contact with them tonight. Lagan Valley Island has been opened to provide shelter for residents while the incident continues,” he said.

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“I encourage people to avoid the area, and hope families will be able to return to their homes as soon as possible.”

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Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times