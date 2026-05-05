Met Éireann forecasts cooler weather across Ireland as high pressure dominates

It is likely to turn cooler and more mixed towards the end of the week, Met Éireann said. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Today will be cloudy with some light showers throughout, Met Éireann predicted.

Generally, the national forecaster said, this week will be quite cool for this time of year as high pressure dominates. Overall there will be a good deal of dry weather with rainfall levels below average. It is likely to turn cooler and more mixed towards the end of the week.

On Tuesday top temperatures are expected to be between 11 and 13 degrees.

The forecaster said Wednesday would be mainly dry with spells of sunshine. However, some light showers will break through, mainly in the east and north. Temperatures could reach up to 14 degrees.

Thursday is predicted to start mostly dry with some sunny spells. Later it is likely to become cloudy in the west and northwest with rain and drizzle coming in from the Atlantic. Elsewhere, Met Éireann said, there will be a mix of cloud and sun with temperatures of up to 14 degrees.

There is expected to be a fair amount of cloud on Friday. There are likely to be showers, including heavy ones, especially in the south. The day could see temperatures reaching 14 degrees.

Met Éireann predicted more unsettled weather next week as low pressure has an influence over Ireland. This should bring more frequent bouts of rain, which would be slightly above average for this time of year.