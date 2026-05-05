Driver travelling at 120km/h in 60km/h zone among 4,000 detected speeding

Throughout the operation, gardaí said they conducted statutory mandatory intoxicant testing and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A driver in Co Kildare was detected driving at more than double the speed limit as almost 4,000 drivers were foundspeeding across the past six days.

An Garda Síochána carried out a roads policing operation from Thursday, April 30th, to Tuesday, May 5th.

During this period, more than 3,950 drivers were detected for speeding, two people died and five people were seriously injured.

To date, 57 people have died on Irish roads this year.

On Monday, a motorist was detected driving 121km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R417 Maganey Lower, in Co Kildare.

In Dublin 12, on the Davitt Road, a driver exceeded the 50km/h speed limit by 33km/h.

A driver was caught speeding at 137km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R39, Knockagowny, Co Longford.

In Buncrana, Co Donegal, a driver was detected driving at 138km/h in a 100km/h zone on the R238.

Throughout the operation, gardaí said they conducted statutory mandatory intoxicant testing and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints.

A total of 165 people were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant (alcohol and drugs).

In Co Cork, gardaí detected a driver in their 30s, who tested positive for cocaine during a road traffic checkpoint over the weekend.

While searching the vehicle, gardaí also found 5kg of suspected cannabis. The driver was arrested and is now before the courts.

Gardaí also detected more than 300 drivers holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seat belt during the period.

In a statement, gardaí appealed to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and always choose a speed that is appropriate for the driving conditions, to wear a seat belt and keep your eyes on the road always.