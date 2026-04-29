Three men die after road traffic incidents in Longford, Galway and Cork

A man (80s) died following a road traffic incident in Longford town on Tuesday and a man in his 60s died after a single vehicle crash in Co Galway on Wednesday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Three men have died following road traffic incidents in counties Longford, Galway and Cork.

A man in his 80s was fatally injured on Tuesday when he was hit by a car while walking in Longford town. The incident happened on Earl Street at around 10am, An Garda Síochána said.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin to be treated for serious injuries, but was pronounced dead on Tuesday evening. A postmortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and for camera footage, including dashcam video, from the Earl Street area between 9.45am and 10.15am on Tuesday.

The investigation team can be contacted at Longford Garda station on 043 3350570. Information can also be provided via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.

Meanwhile, a man in his 60s has died following a single vehicle crash near Ballinasloe, Co Galway on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Tyrur, Newbridge, at around 9.45am.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported, An Garda Síochána said.

“His body has been removed to mortuary at Portiuncula Hospital,” the force said. “The road is closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision investigators.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line, or any garda station.

Separately, a motorcyclist in his 20s died after his motorcycle crashed into a pole in Co Cork.

The incident took place off the R591 road between Dunmanus and Barlycove, Goleen, at 11am on Wednesday.

The road, known locally as the Dunmanus Road/Coast Road to Barleycove, remained closed on Thursday to facilitate a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses travelling in the area between 10.45am and 11.15am on Wednesday morning, or who may have mobile phone or dashcam footage, to come forward. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The incidents bring the number of fatalities on the State’s roads so far this year to 55, according to Garda data.

A total of 190 people died as a result of road incidents last year, the highest figure for more than a decade. The number of deaths to date this year is running at a similar rate to the same period in 2025.