Ireland

Pedestrian (80s) dies after being struck by car in Longford town

Man was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin after incident on Tuesday morning

23/08/'19 Gardai examine the scene tof a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a male pedestrian in his 50s on the Malahide Road this afternoon. The pedestrian was killed in the incident and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
A man (80s) died following a road incident in Longford town on Tuesday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
Wed Apr 29 2026 - 09:161 MIN READ

A man in his 80s has died after being hit by a car while walking in Longford town.

The incident happened on Earl Street at around 10am on Tuesday, An Garda Síochána said.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin to be treated for serious injuries, but was pronounced dead on Tuesday evening. A postmortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and for camera footage, including dash-cam video, from the Earl Street area between 9.45am and 10.15am on Tuesday.

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The investigation team can be contacted at Longford Garda station on 043 3350570. Information can also be provided via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.

The man’s death brings the number of fatalities on the State’s roads so far this year to 53, according to Garda data.

A total of 190 people died as a result of road incidents last year, the highest figure for more than a decade. The number of deaths to date this year is running at a similar rate to the same period in 2025.

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