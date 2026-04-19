Teenage pedestrian dies following road crash in Cork

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward

A male teenager has died following a road traffic incident at Little Island in Cork on Friday night.

The pedestrian aged in his late teens was taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital. He has since died, gardaí said on Sunday.

Forensic collision investigators attended the scene of the incident and an examination took place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area between 11pm and midnight on Friday are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The latest death brings to 49 the number of people who have died on the nation’s roads so far this year, three more compared to the same period last year.