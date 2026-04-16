Grace and Noah most popular names for babies born in Northern Ireland last year

Grace has been among the top three most popular girls’ names for the past 20 years in Northern Ireland. Photograph: Getty Images

Grace and Noah were the most popular names for babies born in Northern Ireland in 2025.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) report showed Grace is the most popular girls’ name for the second consecutive year, having previously been at number one from 2018 to 2022.

Grace has been among the top three most popular girls’ names for the past 20 years.

Noah has regained the position as the most popular boys’ name having previously been at number one in 2018 and 2023. Jack is the second most popular name for baby boys and James is in third position.

Arthur has entered the top 10 for the first time since the list began to be compiled in 1997. Leo has also re-entered the top 10.

In the top 100 most popular names for baby boys, some of the highest climbers were Naoise, Conn, Reggie and Micheal, while some of the less common names were Ace, Bowie and Phoenix.

Fiadh is the second most popular name for baby girls with Olivia in third place.

Annie has re-entered the top 10, after appearing in the top 10 once before in 2022, and Meabh entered the top 10 for the first time.

Within the girls’ top 100, the highest climbers were Lainey, Millie, Cassie and Harper.

Some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2025 were Wynter, Zendaya and Pixie.

Nisra said there were a greater variety of girls’ names (2,225) than boys’ names (1,875) registered in 2025.

Birth registrations in 2025 included 966 baby names that had not been used before. – PA

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