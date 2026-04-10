Scarlett Faulkner’s family await results of final test as life-support decision looms

The decision to take Scarlett Faulkner off hospital life-support has been delayed, a family member has said. Photograph: Family/Facebook

The family of Scarlett Faulkner have said a decision to take her off hospital life-support has been delayed as they wait for the result of a final assessment of her condition.

Faulkner, who is in her 20s, has been on life-support at Cork University Hospital (CUH) for three weeks, after she was attacked on the side of the road outside the village of Birdhill, Co Tipperary, on March 21st.

Members of the Limerick woman’s family have been posting regular updates on social media of her condition and asking people to continue to pray for her recovery.

In a social media post Wednesday night, Josephine (Joanne) Duffy, a partner of Scarlett’s brother Thomas Faulkner, said “things are not looking good” for Faulkner and that her life-support was to be disconnected on Friday.

Faulkner has been in an induced coma at CUH to help reduce swelling of her brain. However, as doctors brought her out of the coma she showed no signs of improvement.

Duffy said on Wednesday that the Faulkner family were looking for assistance from the public in arranging “big love-hearts”, “red carpets”, “a lilac casket” and a horse-drawn coach, for her funeral.

However, in a fresh statement on Friday, Duffy said the results of a final test in respect of Faulkner’s condition are awaited.

Duffy said the doctors at CUH could not legally take Faulkner off life-support without the results of one final test, which they had expected would be confirmed on Friday.

“That test is not back until Sunday or Monday, and the test is coming from England, so this is the last test, and then they can legally, I suppose, take out the (life support) tube,” said Duffy.

“So as of now, the tubes aren’t coming out, it could be Sunday, it could be Monday, but I just said I’d let ye know,” she said in a statement.

“The family still want all [your] prayers, because, of course, they are still hoping for a miracle, but, they did talk to consultants, and [the consultants] did tell them how it is, so they’re preparing themselves for that.”

“And I want to thank everyone, for all your prayers for all your candles lighting, keeping [the family] in your mind, and the support that you’re giving for Scarlett.”

A 16-year old girl is before the courts charged with assault causing serious harm to Faulkner on March 21st last.

A 40-year old woman is charged with endangerment, violent disorder as well as burglary, arising out of the Garda investigation into the alleged assault on Faulkner.

The girl and the woman cannot be identified by order of District Court judge Carol Anne Coolican. The two have been remanded in custody to appear before Tipperary District Court sitting in Nenagh, on April 23rd.