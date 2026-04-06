Tributes paid as ‘inspirational’ open water swimmer and charity fundraiser dies

Paddy Conaghan, from Arranmore Island, Co Donegal, completed 300 charity open water swims between December 2021 and February 2022. Photograph: Alan Landers

Tributes have been paid to “inspirational” open water swimmer and charity fundraiser Paddy Conaghan, who has died aged 85.

Conaghan, of Arranmore Island, west Donegal, won the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) man of the year award in 2022 after completing 300 charity swims between December 2021 and February 2022.

He had circumnavigated Ireland in a small van “ducking” into the sea at every pier he could get to on any given day. On his most challenging day, he managed 12 “ducks” in to the sea in the depth of winter.

Conaghan raised over €100,000 for Gemma’s Legacy of Hope, which is a community counselling and play therapy service based in Dungloe, Co Donegal.

The charity said it was “devastated” to hear of Conaghan’s death at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin last Wednesday.

“Paddy was not just a dear friend, he was an inspiration to everyone he met and a kind, caring, sincere man,” a charity statement read.

“Paddy’s adventures Ducking and Driving around Ireland helped by his good friend Elaine Barney raised huge sums of money for lots of charities this past few years.

“Never thinking of himself he always wanted to help others.”

Paddy Conaghan was 'nothing short of inspirational', says Donegal Cllr Joy Beard

The charity said his efforts had funded its counselling service for nearly two years and “helped so many people in this community to get the help they needed to turn their lives around”.

[ Donegal 82-year-old wins prestigious open water swimming awardOpens in new window ]

Gemma’s Legacy of Hope also asked members of the public to provide a guard of honour at the pier in Burtonport, Co Donegal, at 4.10pm on April 6th, as Conaghan is returned to Arranmore.

Meanwhile, Donegal Cllr Joy Beard of the 100% Redress Party, said Conaghan was a “truly remarkable man whose spirit, generosity and determination touched so many lives”.

“Paddy was nothing short of inspirational. To take on such extraordinary challenges in his 80s, swimming right around our coastline, often multiple times a day, is something most of us could never imagine. Yet he did it not for recognition, but to help others.”

She said his fundraising also included efforts for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“Paddy showed us all what it means to live life fully, to give back, and to never let age define what is possible. His message was simple but powerful: keep going, keep moving, and make the most of every day,” she said.

“He was a kind, genuine man who left a lasting impact wherever he went, not just through his fundraising, but through the hope and encouragement he gave to others.”

Conaghan’s funeral will take place on Thursday, April 9th.