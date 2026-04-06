Pedestrian hit by lorry in Co Donegal last week dies in hospital

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line.

A pedestrian who was knocked down by a lorry in Co Donegal last week has died in hospital, gardaí said on Monday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at Station Roundabout, Port Road, Letterkenny, at about 3pm last Friday, to contact them.

Shortly after 3pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry at

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where she died on Sunday.

Gardaí have asked any road users who were travelling in the area between 2.15pm and 3.15pm on Friday and may have video footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.