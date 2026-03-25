Diocese apologises over priest’s sermon claiming autism is caused by ‘evil demons’

The Diocese of Kerry has apologised for a comment made by a member of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal from Limerick during a service at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Kiskeam in northwest Cork. Stock photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The Diocese of Kerry has apologised after a visiting missionary priest told people attending a mission mass in one of its parishes in Co Cork that autism was caused by “evil demons”.

The comment was made by a member of the Franciscans Friars of the Renewal from Limerick when celebrating a vigil mass at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Kiskeam in northwest Cork.

One mass-goer told The Irish Times that people in the congregationon February 28th were taken aback when the priest said “autism is caused by evil demons”.

“It was the Vigil Mass on the Saturday night and the first day of the seven-day mission by the Franciscan Friars of Renewal – people were just shocked that he would say such a thing.”

The following day, another member of the order apologised for the comments while saying mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Boherbue, the same parish as Kiskeam.

The Franciscan Friars of Renewal, founded in the South Bronx in 1987 and based in Moyross in Limerick city, did not respond when contacted for comment.

The Diocese of Kerry issued a statement in which it confirmed that a reference had been made to autism by a priest celebrating mass.

“At the recent Parish Mission in Boherbue Parish, a visiting missioner, a member of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal based in Limerick, made a comment during a talk,” it said.

“The remark, which referenced autism, was intended as an illustrative example but was poorly expressed and inappropriate. It was acknowledged that the comment was not appropriate, and a sincere apology was offered at the time for any hurt or offence caused.”

It said there had been no intention to cause offence or to diminish the experience of individuals with autism, or that of their families.

“The missioner deeply regrets that the remark caused upset, and we again apologise to anyone who may have been hurt by it.”