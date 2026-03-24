Man (70s) dies in road crash in Co Cork

A man died in a single vehicle crash in Co Cork on Monday

A man in his 70s died in a road crash in Co Cork on Monday morning.

The fatal single vehicle incident took place on the R639 road at Ballinrush, Kilworth.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident shortly after 11.15am. The man, the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will take pace at Cork University Hospital.

The scene of the crash was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, and investigations are ongoing.

Road users with camera or dash cam footage, who were travelling on the road between 10.50am and 11.20am on Monday, March 23rd, are asked to make their recordings available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.