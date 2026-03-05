Campaign to be launched to raise awareness of remote working rights

A nationwide awareness campaign is to be launched to raise employees' awareness of their remote working rights. Photograph: iStock

A new report on remote working has said no changes in legislation are required becasue the Act is operating effectively.

However, a new nationwide awareness campaign is to be launched on foot of the report, to address the low level of awareness among employees about their rights.

A review carried out by the Department of Enterprise concluded that, when used, the legislation is working effectively, with 94 per cent of employees’ requests approved, either fully or in part.

Employers report minimal administrative burden with operating the system.

However, the report also pointed out there was “low use and awareness of the legislation – particularly among those living in rural communities”.

The right to request remote working was established in 2024, with a requirement on employers to consider applications for remote working arrangements but no legal obligation to grant them.

A public consultation that drew more than 8,000 responses showed a high rate of granting of requests by employers.

A major recommendation in the report is for better and more transparent communication to employees of the right. And the Department of Enterprise is set to recommend the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) amend the code of practice on the right to flexible working to ensure employers’ decisions are clearly justified.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said increased communication would ensure the right “was understood by both employers and employees and would contribute to an attractive labour market and a competitive, future‑focused business environment”.

The department is to recommend the WRC revise the code to ensure employers give comprehensive and transparent reasons for their remote working decisions. The proposed changes would also see the code providing clearer templates and guidance for employees applying for remote work.

Burke told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland the current legislation was two years old and one million people were working remotely.

“A lot of people that are doing remote working would have informal arrangements they wouldn’t have actually requested, but what we did get from the data is that there’s a huge lack of awareness ... about 50 per cent were unaware of their rights ... We want to improve that,” Burke said.

Not every job could be done remotely, he said, “but we have to hive out opportunity that gives people a better quality of life. I know from living in Mullingar there’s so many people commuting right around our country that now can spend two to three days [working remotely], [so] they’re at home in the evening, time that they’re not travelling, they’re not in traffic, they’re with their families ... I want to improve quality of life for people right through our country.

“We’re the first country in Europe to do this, the legislation is only two years old ... We’re going to strengthen the code of practice and also we’re going to support people by improving infrastructure and also how they can claim expenses and deductions ... That’s where the Government is very much working hand in glove with employers and employees to support them to have a better quality of life and better time with their families.”

Alan Dillon, the Minister of State for Small Business, Retail and Employment, said report clearly showed that “when employees use their right to request remote working, it delivers, with over 90 per cent of requests approved in full or in part.

“This is the kind of balanced, practical flexibility that we want to see nationwide.

“It also tells us that too many people are still not aware that the right exists. A national awareness campaign will help ensure workers and employers across the country to become aware and understand that the right exists.”