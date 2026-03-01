Ireland

Two teenagers killed and three injured in car crash in Co Mayo

Single-vehicle crash took place on a local road at Laghtadawannagh near Ballina at 4.15am on Sunday

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Sun Mar 01 2026 - 10:111 MIN READ

Two men in their late teens have died in an early morning car crash in Co Mayo.

The single-vehicle crash took place on a local road at Laghtadawannagh near Ballina at 4.15am on Sunday.

Two of the car’s occupants, both adult males in their late teens, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people – two males in their mid teens and a woman in her late teens – were taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital.

Garda said their injuries are not life-threatening.

The local coroner has been notified and postmortem examinations will be carried out on the bodies of the two men.

The road has been closed for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local traffic diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact Ballina Garda station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

