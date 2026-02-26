Funeral details announced for two teenagers killed in Co Donegal crash

Funeral details have been announced for two Derry teenagers who were killed in a crash in Co Donegal that left a third man seriously injured in hospital.

Daniel Cullen and Caoimhin Porter-McLoone, both aged 18 and from the Shantallow area of Derry city, died in a collision involving a car and a lorry on the Lifford-Derry road in the village of St Johnston.

They were killed when the Vauxhall Corsa in which they were passengers collided with a Volvo lorry at about 11.15pm. The driver of the car is being treated for his injuries in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The collision occurred on a stretch of the R236, close to the Presbyterian church and the manse house, which has become notorious as a crash black spot.

“I don’t know what it is about the bend, but it is definitely a black spot,” local Presbyterian minister Rev Craig Wilson said. “My wife and I have often wondered why they don’t straighten the road and bring in some traffic-calming measures.

“Our wall gets knocked down regularly. We have often thought that something should be done before there is a tragedy ... now, we have families devastated and the loss of teenage lives is terrible,“ he said. “Hopefully some action will be taken.”

A petition is calling for ramps and signage to be installed on the road. Donna-Marie Reynolds, who set up the petition, said the road has been a location of numerous crashes.

The road, she said, “poses serious safety risks that need immediate attention for the sake of all who use it”.

The petition says: “The lack of proper signage and speed regulation measures such as ramps on this road has made it perilous for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

“Local residents and visitors have voiced their worries over the dangerous conditions, yet little has changed to remedy this ongoing problem.”

Daniel Cullen was the son of John Morrow and Sharon Cullen, and a brother to Joe, John Paul, Bridie and Doniella. The funeral will take place from his sister Bridie’s home in Shantallow, with further details to be announced.

Caoimhin Porter-McLoone was the son of Stephanie and the late Darren, and a brother of Chloe, Hunter, Shea, Darren and Ben. He will be reposing at his home on Thursday and Friday.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill, followed by burial in the City Cemetery.

