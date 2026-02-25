Two injured in Donegal crash between lorry and car

The R236 road at Church Street outside the Donegal village of St Johnston was closed following Tuesday's night's crash. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two people are feared to have been critically injured following a two-vehicle collision in Co Donegal overnight.

The crash, between a lorry and car, happened last night outside the village of St Johnston.

Gardaí remain at the scene and the R236 road at Church Street is closed.

The crash is understood to have occurred at approximately 11.15pm.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the road will remain closed for several hours, adding: “Diversions are in place. The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Please take an alternative route if possible.”