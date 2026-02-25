Ireland

Two injured in Donegal crash between lorry and car

Crash happened outside St Johnston village

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
The R236 road at Church Street outside the Donegal village of St Johnston was closed following Tuesday's night's crash. Photograph: Alan Betson
Stephen Maguire
Wed Feb 25 2026 - 09:281 MIN READ

Two people are feared to have been critically injured following a two-vehicle collision in Co Donegal overnight.

The crash, between a lorry and car, happened last night outside the village of St Johnston.

Gardaí remain at the scene and the R236 road at Church Street is closed.

The crash is understood to have occurred at approximately 11.15pm.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the road will remain closed for several hours, adding: “Diversions are in place. The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Please take an alternative route if possible.”

