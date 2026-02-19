Weather warnings coming to an end but Met Éireann forecasts more rain

Highest temperatures will range from 5 to 10 degrees, dropping to as low as 2 degrees on Thursday night. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

More heavy rain is forecast for Ireland as the unsettled period of weather continues.

Scattered showers or more persistent spells of rain are expected to move northeastward across the country on Thursday with drier and brighter conditions following from the southwest.

Highest temperatures will range from 5 to 10 degrees, dropping to as low as 2 degrees on Thursday night.

There will be a wet start to Friday with widespread outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, according to Met Éireann.

The rain is expected to clear eastward throughout the morning with sunny spells and scattered showers following from the west later.

Highest temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees.

Friday evening is expected to be windy with outbreaks of rain continuing to spread northeastward, but drier conditions will follow into southern areas.

Friday night will be “milder than recent nights with lowest temperatures not falling below 7 to 10 degrees”, Met Éireann said.

The weekend will bring a mix of sun and showers. Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with rain at times, becoming patchier towards evening.

Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees during the day, dropping to 7 to 11 degrees on Saturday night.

Sunday will be a brighter day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees.