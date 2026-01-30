Number of Dart stations closed this weekend for scheduled works

No train services will operate between Connolly/Howth and Connolly/Drogheda this bank holiday weekend due to engineering works. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Scheduled engineering works combined with flooding are set to cause travel disruption for public transport users this weekend with a number of Dart stations closed.

Rail travel

For rail users, the Enterprise train between Belfast and Dublin is operating on a reduced timetable due to flooding on the line. Bus transfers are in place between Newry and Belfast over the weekend.

No train services will operate between Connolly/Howth and Connolly/Drogheda this bank holiday weekend due to engineering works, services will operate between Connolly and Bray/Greystones only.

The following Dart stations are closed from Saturday 31st to Monday 2nd: Malahide, Portmarnock, Clongriffin, Howth, Sutton, Bayside, Howth Junction & Donaghmede, Kilbarrack, Raheny, Harmonstown, Killester and Clontarf Road.

Dublin Bus will accept valid rail tickets for travel within the affected area.

On Sunday and Monday, bus transfers will be in operation on the Cork mainline due to engineering works on those tracks.

Bus services will also be in operation across Tralee services over the long weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, bus transfers will be in place between Portarlington and Athlone, due to engineering works.

On the Dublin to Galway line and the Dublin to Westport, there will be bus transfers between Dublin Heuston and Athlone but trains will operate as normal between Athlone to Galway and to Westport. The train times between Dublin and Athlone have been altered.

Irish Rail says further information is available here.

Ferry travel

For those travelling by ferry this weekend, there are delays to the Rosslare-Cherbourg route on Friday.

The Rosslare-Bilbao sailing routeis cancelled on Friday as well as the some Rosslare-Pembroke sailings.

A number of Dover-Calais sailings are cancelled across the weekend due to operational reasons.

Irish Ferries says some of its routes are also sailing early across the weekend with Holyhead passengers advised to check here for up to date information.

Air travel

All Irish airports are set to be busy this weekend. Cork airport says it recommends that passengers should arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart as 34,000 passengers will be going through it across the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend.

𝟯𝟰,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁. 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗱'𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 ✈️



As many escape the January blues and take off for a well deserved break, passengers travelling this weekend are advised to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight is… pic.twitter.com/cvVIsWh2XI — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) January 29, 2026

Road travel

Roads are also set to be busy and there will be an increased number of Garda checkpoints on the roads over the bank holiday weekend.

Garda Supt Liam Geraghty has encouraged road users to take extra care and for all drivers to slow down.

“This weekend is going to be very, very challenging, right across the country, even if you’re outside of the counties which have yellow rain warning,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Friday.

“Everywhere around the country at the moment is very, very wet. Our roads are very wet and, because of that, there will be additional muck. There may also be debris from wind and trees and branches on our roads.

“So, the starting point is for everybody to slow down. If you’re driving at a slower speed, you have a better capacity to react to dangers on the road as they happen in front of you.”

Supt Geraghty also advised against driving through roads blocked with water.

“If you’re coming across a road that is blocked with water, don’t take the chance ... At very least, you may damage your vehicle with floodwater damage. At the very worst, you may have to be rescued by the emergency services, who are already quite busy this weekend.”

On Thursday morning at a Garda road safety campaign in advance of the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend, roads policing and community engagement assistant commissioner Catharina Gunne said the gardaí will be out in force preventing and detecting offences such as driving under the influence of an intoxicant, drink or drugs, seat belt enforcement, speeding, being mindful of vulnerable road users and not using hand held mobile devices.