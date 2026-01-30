Flood damage: Will my insurance firm cover the costs?

My home has been badly damaged by flooding, so will my insurance company cover the damage?

This question is likely going to be asked by far too many people this weekend following severe rainfall. The good news − at a time when it is hard to find – is that most standard house insurance policies do, as a matter of course, cover flood damage.

There are, however, exceptions. Tens of thousands of homes all over the country, including many in flooding black spots, have it written into their policies that flood cover is excluded because they are in an area that has been deemed to be at risk or has experienced it previously.

I am sure I have cover, so what do I need to do to make a claim?

After phoning your insurer, the first thing anyone who has suffered as a result of the incessant rain of recent days should do is record the scale of the damage done to their home with photographs and video. Make sure also to film any damaged contents. Do not throw out flood-damaged goods – bedding, rugs and the like – before it is seen by an assessor.

Then what?

Even before filming anything, it is essential to make contact with your insurance company to let them know you will be making a claim. They will most likely have a 24-hour emergency line you can call. After making that first contact you will have to fill out some paperwork and then, depending on the scale of the claim, you can expect a site visit from an assessor from the insurer.

What do they do?

As the name suggests, they will determine the scale of the damage and what needs to be done to repair your home and replace any lost contents and what the size the payout is going to be.

Are they on my side?

In a word, no. While insurers might be sympathetic to the plight of those who have suffered as a result of the latest storm and relentlessly heavy rain, their assessors will be looking to minimise the scale of payout.

Is there anything I can do about that?

It might be worth hiring a loss assessor of your own who can do all the negotiating with the insurance company on your behalf. They represent your best interests and a good loss assessor will know how to make sure you are not shortchanged.

They are professionals and charge a fee for their service, but if they are doing their job right then they should prevent an insurance company from lowballing you with a settlement offer and will know how and when to argue for more money.

What is involved in making a claim?

In the first instance your claim form will itemise the damage and include repair and replacement estimates and whether you have to find alternative accommodation while repairs are carried out. Document all your written and telephone correspondence with your insurer and have it to hand in the event of any difficulties when dealing with them.

If I can get a contractor, should I carry out repairs straight away?

It is understandable that people will want to leave the nightmare of flood damage behind them as fast as possible, but it is essential that no works are carried out until you have been given the green light from your insurer.

Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, was flooded after the river Slaney burst its banks. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

If emergency repairs have to be carried out as a matter of urgency – a hole in a roof, for example – then make sure you communicate that to your insurer in writing and document the damage with pictures and video.

How long does the claim process take?

Insurance companies are, as you might imagine, likely to be flat out handling calls in the days ahead, which is why it may take longer than normal for all cases to be resolved. Typically a claim should take no longer than a couple of weeks to process, but the scale of the damage might mean people will be waiting longer than a month for claims to be processed.

How will I find a contractor to carry out the repairs?

That is likely to be a big challenge for many people, but it is very important that no shortcuts are taken on this score. When choosing a builder be sure to get a few quotes and always ask for references or confirmation that they are members of recognised trade bodies. Always ensure your insurer has approved the work being undertaken.

If I claim for damage caused to my property will I be able to get house insurance again?

This could be a problem for many householders. Getting insurance in an area that is deemed a flood risk is increasingly difficult and if an area has flooded for the first time and new claim is lodged then the insurance companies might baulk when it comes to renewal time. It very much depends on the nature of the incident and whether the home is considered to be at risk into the future.

I am a renter, how do I go about making a claim?

Most renters – as many as 90 per cent – do not have any home insurance protections. That is because they have no responsibility to insure the property – which is the central piece of any policy – and getting contents insurance as a renter can be difficult.

Where do they stand?

Many will be left on their own and have no choice but to pick up the cost of replacing what has been lost in a flood themselves.