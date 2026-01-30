More flooding expected as rain falls on saturated ground again

Water from the River Slaney surrounds a bench on the bank of the river after it burst its banks during Storm Chandra in Enniscorthy on Wednesday. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Heavy rainfall due on Friday is expected to hit many of the same areas that were flooded on Tuesday, Met Éireann has said.

Met Éireann has added a seventh area, Co Louth, to its yellow rainfall warning which was already in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

The addition of Co Louth becomes effective at 9am Friday as an area of low pressure moves slowly up Ireland’s east coast. The status yellow warning is in place until midnight.

The national forecaster said there is a high likelihood that the conditions could lead to localised and river flooding, making driving difficult and causing disruption to bus and rail services.

The weather conditions are a cause for concern for homes and businesses in many of the places that were badly damaged by flood waters on Tuesday.

In Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, the Riverside Park Hotel announced it would remain closed until Saturday, while many of the businesses in the Templeshannon and quays areas have only begun the clean-up, with a number waiting for repairs to doors and windows. Householders in Aughrim, Co Wicklow, were continuing the clean up on Thursday as were home and business owners around Rathfarnham in south Dublin.

Flooding on Nutgrove Avenue in Dublin on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Met Éireann advised people living in areas vulnerable to flooding to keep monitoring the weather forecasts for regular updates. “It is an evolving situation,” said meteorologist Andrew Doran-Sherlock.

Mr Doran-Sherlock said areas that are most likely to experience heavy rainfall are the same areas that have had the most recent rainfall.

In the aftermath of the storm, staff and volunteers from the charity Alone have been checking in with older people in the most affected areas to ensure they are safe and have access to the support they need.

Older people who need support have been invited to contact Alone’s National Support and Referral Line on 0818 222 024. It is available from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, including over the Bank Holiday.

In its national outlook, Met Éireann said Friday would see rain in Ulster in the morning, with frequent showers across the rest of the island.

[ Storm Chandra floods made three times more likely by climate changeOpens in new window ]

Another spell of heavy rain is forecast to move into the southeast at about midday and is likely to spread across most of Leinster during the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms are possible too.

Moderate to fresh winds are expected. Highest temperatures are likely to be between seven and 10 degrees.

Rain will affect most of Leinster early on Friday night and will spread further to the north and west overnight, becoming lighter. Parts of the west and southwest will remain largely dry with clear spells and isolated showers.

On Saturday morning, cloud and outbreaks of rain are expected to affect areas away from the west and southwest, where there will be sunny spells and a few showers. The rain will gradually clear away to the northeast through the day, and sunny spells and scattered showers will extend from the southwest.

Sunday is expected to bring cloud and outbreaks of rain moving, with dry and bright conditions following from the southwest. Highest temperatures of five to 10 degrees will be felt in light to moderate and variable winds.

The longer outlook is for conditions to stay unsettled with further spells of rain or showers.