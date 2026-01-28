Tributes paid to Roscommon-born officer killed in British Army training incident

Roscommon-born Captain Philip Gilbert Muldowney, 25, died following a training incident at Otterburn Training Area in Northumberland. Photograph: MoD/Crown Copyright/PA

A Roscommon-born British army officer was killed in a live training exercise on Sunday.

Capt Philip Gilbert Muldowney (25) from Ballinameen near Boyle died during the exercise at an army training site in Northumberland.

The officer served as a fire support commander in the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery.

Capt Muldowney is the son of David and Meg Muldowney from Ballinameen in Boyle. He was educated at the Elphin Community College.

His father is a deacon in the parish of St Attracta and St Brigid in Ballinameen.

Local parish priest Fr Lawrence Ebuk said: “Everyone is devastated and shocked. The family are well known in the community.

“Philip was a very gentle and humble guy.”

The UK Ministry of Defence said Muldowney was an “immensely enthusiastic officer who embraced life with a vigour that inspired those around him”.

Muldowney joined the British army on January 5th, 2020, and was commissioned into the Royal Artillery in December that year after attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

A British army spokesperson said: “The circumstances surrounding Capt Muldowney’s death are being investigated, and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”

The officer had served in multiple roles across the force, including being deployed to Estonia in November 2021.

He was previously seriously injured while undertaking a commando course at Lympstone, East Devon, in January 2025.

Muldowney later completed the fire support team commanders’ course at the Royal School of Artillery after pausing to rehabilitate.

Tributes have been made by military personnel who served alongside Muldowney, describing him as being “highly authentic” and “unapologetically himself”.

Commanding officer of the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, Lt Col Henry Waller, said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Capt Philip Gilbert Muldowney.

“Always full of ideas and never without a bright smile, Gilbert approached every challenge wholeheartedly, whether in camp or out in the field.”

Waller described Muldowney as “an outstanding officer who consistently put his soldiers first”, adding that he was a “rising star” within the army and the regiment.

“His leadership, courage and sense of duty earned him the respect and admiration of all who served alongside him.

“He had an extraordinary ability to lift spirits and make the best of any situation, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him.”

The commanding officer said the army’s thoughts and prayers were with Muldowney’s family.

Capt Helen Brackenbury said Muldowney was a “truly kind person” who was “highly competent and endearingly joyful”.

She added: “It has been the pleasure of my career to have served alongside him, and I consider myself very lucky to have been his friend.”

Funeral details for Capt Muldowney have yet to be made. – Additional reporting agencies

