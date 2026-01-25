Man (80s) dies in stormy water off south Dublin coast

The man was found close to the Great Souh Wall and retrieved but was pronounced dead at the scene. File photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo

A man in his 80s has died after getting into difficulties in stormy sea waters off the south Dublin coast.

Gardaí say emergency services were called to the Great South Wall in Poolbeg at about 2.15pm on Saturday after the man entered the water.

He was found close to the Great South Wall and retrieved but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Writing about the incident on X, the Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard account posted footage of a helicopter above stormy sea conditions at the Great South Wall and warned: “During stormy sea conditions, heed safety warnings, keep clear of the coastline and don’t ever take risks.”

In a statement An Garda Síochána said the local coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination is being arranged.

It will determine the course of the investigation. -PA

📟 Callout - Great South Bull Wall & Killiney Beach - 24.01.2026 📟



Incident 1 - Person located in water beside Great South Bull wall during stormy sea conditions. The casualty was recovered but sadly had passed away.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/i3uiu825bi — Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard (@DLCoastGuard) January 25, 2026

[ Met Éireann issues yellow weather warning for nine counties amid wintry showers and possible snowOpens in new window ]