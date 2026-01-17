Gardaí investigating after woman killed in Limerick house fire

The fire service received the alert from a member of the public at 5:22pm on Saturday. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a house destroyed by fire on Saturday evening.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was found deceased inside the property at Chester Downes, Singland, Castletroy.

Firefighters attached to Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene and discovered the woman’s body.

The fire service received the alert from a member of the public at 5:22pm and were at the scene within four minutes.

Four units from the fire service’s city station went to the scene and extinguished the blaze. The last unit returned to its Mulgrave Street base at 7:15pm.

Gardai have cordoned off the property, but it is understood they do not suspect foul play.

Friends of the woman paid tribute to her as a “hard-working mother”.

“She worked hard all her life, it’s a terrible tragedy, may she rest in peace,” said a family friend.

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on Saturday evening, 17th January 2026 in Singland, Limerick city.

“Emergency services were alerted to the fire at a residence in Chesterfield Downs at approximately 5:30pm.

“A female, aged in her 60s, has been pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.”

“Her body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination.

“The outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.”