Thursday to be ‘mostly dry in low winter sunshine,’ Met Éireann says

Members of the Gergetz family from Austria enjoy a walk in the frost covered undergrowth near Old Military Road, Killakee in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains during last week's cold snap. Photograph: Alan Betson

Frost and any misty patches should clear on Thursday morning, leaving a mostly dry day with plenty of low winter sunshine, according to Met Éireann.

However, forecasters expect some scattered showers to affect Atlantic counties, and some of these could be heavy and thundery with local hail.

Highest temperatures on Thursday will range from five to 10 degrees. It is expected to be coolest in Ulster, with light to moderate southerly or variable winds.

There is a warning of widespread fog or freezing fog developing at night in calm, cold conditions of minus-two to plus-three degrees. It is expected to be coldest away from eastern fringes.

Saturday is expected to be dry across most areas, although overnight fog will linger in places with generally cloudy skies for the day. Isolated showers or light rain and drizzle will affect southern and eastern fringes, according to Met Éireann. Highest temperatures are expected to be of five to nine degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.

Saturday night is expected to mirror Friday night, with similar areas of fog as well as frost where skies are clear. Again, the lowest temperatures are expected to be of minus-two to plus-three degrees.

Sunday will see overnight mist and fog lingering in places for the day. Despite a lot of dry weather, conditions will be fairly dull, Met Éireann said.

Rain is likely to push into western counties during Sunday afternoon, advancing eastward later. Highest temperatures of six to nine degrees in just light to moderate southeasterly winds.

The national outlook for the coming days is for cool conditions by day turning cold by night with frost, ice and freezing fog. While many areas will be dry and calm this weekend, there will be some well-scattered showers with lingering fog, owing to a slack area of low pressure.

Heavier and more organised bands of showers will feed in from the Atlantic later on Sunday and into Monday.