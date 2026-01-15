Ireland

Man (30s) dies following incident on fishing vessel off Kerry coast

Second man in serious but stable condition after being brought to Cork University Hospital

Two helicopters and the coast guard’s fixed-wing plane were involved in the response.
Anne Lucey
Thu Jan 15 2026 - 17:311 MIN READ

One man has died and a second man is in a serious condition after an incident on-board a Spanish fishing vessel off the south Kerry coast.

The fatal event on-board the Novo Alborado occurred shortly after 9am on Thursday and about 30 nautical miles off Valentia.

A rope is understood to have snapped as nets were being hauled in.

The Novo Alborado is one of a number of Spanish and French vessels currently fishing off the Porcupine Bank and the Kerry coast in search of prawn, monk and whitefish.

The dead man is in his 30s and the injured man has been brought to Cork University Hospital where he is in a stable but serious condition.

Valentia’s coast guard marine rescue centre co-ordinated the rescue operation after Madrid Marine Rescue Coordination Centre contacted it requesting a medical evacuation.

Conditions at sea were challenging, with swells of five and six metres.

Two helicopters and the coast guard’s fixed-wing plane were involved, while a lifeboat was on standby, the coastguard in Valentia said.

The deceased had died on board and the injured man was brought by helicopter to hospital. The body of the dead man is being brought to Castletownbere in west Cork.

The men’s nationalities are not yet clear.

